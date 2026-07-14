11 Best New Target Entryway Finds That Make Your Home Look Expensive

Shop Target entryway finds that make your home look expensive, from a woven bench to a cabinet.

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First impressions happen in the entryway, that liminal space between the front door and the rest of the house that either sets a tone or doesn’t. But most entryways are doing little to help things. Visit any home unannounced—that’s when our spaces are most honest, after all—and you’ll probably find some room for improvement: a coat dumped on a doorknob, shoes scattered across the floor, a bare wall where a mirror should be.

That’s where Target’s entryway selection comes in. This lineup covers benches, storage, mirrors, and accent pieces with a range that spans from a $34 seagrass basket to a $250 two-door cabinet. Charming, versatile, and well proportioned for narrow spaces, here are eleven entryway finds that will make your home look expensive, all while welcoming your visitors with a designer’s touch.

1 Elden Wood Bench with Woven Back and Loose Cushion Seat

The woven back panel on this Threshold Studio McGee Elden wood bench is what separates it from every other wood bench at the same price point. Its texture adds visual depth that a slatted or solid back simply doesn’t have, and it comes with a loose cushion in cream that adds comfort as you slip your shoes on. At $220, it’s the perfect entryway piece to anchor the space—without costing an arm and a leg.

2 Costway Wood Standing Hat and Coat Rack

The best way to resist tossing your coat onto the couch as you enter your home is to have a place to put it. Better still if that something is made from premium wood. This freestanding Costway coat rack rack has 12 hooks and a built-in umbrella stand, covering every entryway storage need in a single piece. It’s $64.99, and reads warm and traditional against most entryway walls.

3 Costway 3-Tier Bamboo Shoe Bench Organizer with Cushion

A shoe bench combines seating and storage in a format that makes an entryway look organized rather than improvised. In adding a single piece of furniture, shoes suddenly have a place, and there’s somewhere to sit while removing them. This Costway bamboo shoe bench with cushion holds three tiers of footwear and is $74.99.

4 French Country Easel

A French country easel mirror in an entryway signals a level of decorating intentionality that bare walls never achieve. This one from Threshold is $100, gives you a full-length view, and has a sturdy, wooden construction you won’t have to tiptoe around.

5 Randolph Bench with Bolster Pillows—Linen, Threshold Designed with Studio McGee

Bolster pillows evoke classic elegance and casual relaxation—and on an entryway bench, they give a little extra something to lean on while you wait for whoever takes the longest to get ready. This Threshold Studio McGee Randolph bench in linen is $200 and the upholstered entryway option for anyone who wants texture and comfort in one piece.

6 Costway 63-Inch Solid Wood Farmhouse Bench

In smaller spaces, your entryway can also double as seating storage. These two 63-inch solid wood farmhouse benches pose a narrow entryway or mudroom solution that also works as extra seating when guests arrive. These Costway solid wood farmhouse benches seat up to three people each and have the clean, rustic profile that works in both traditional and contemporary entryways. The pair is $229.

7 Round Steel Umbrella Stand

An umbrella stand is the entryway accessory that signals domestic preparedness most homes aspire to and few actually achieve. This round steel umbrella stand is $74 and the functional accent that makes an entryway look complete rather than like a place where things get dumped.

8 Large Round Braided Seagrass Basket

Putting this seagrass basket in an entryway means you’ve got a place to put picnic blankets, dog leashes, sports equipment, or anything else that needs a home near the door. This Brightroom large round braided seagrass basket is $34 and the natural texture accent that makes practical storage look decorative.

9 Costway Narrow Wooden Entryway Shoe Storage Bench with 2 Flip Drawers

Flip-top drawers make the most of a narrow footprint by maximizing vertical storage: shoes live inside, the bench surface stays clean, and the whole piece takes up minimal floor space. This Costway narrow entryway shoe storage bench is $76.99.

10 30×27 Rounded Corner Accent Mirror

Entryways can be dark and crowded, but an oversized mirror can open things up. Placed in an entryway, this rounded corner mirror serves the practical function of a last-look check while adding light and depth to what is often the narrowest, darkest space in a home. This Hearth & Hand with Magnolia rounded corner accent mirror is 30×27 inches and $89.99.

11 Warwick Two-Door Cabinet

Sometimes the key to entryway furniture is to choose pieces you’d be happy to look at anywhere. Enter: the Threshold Warwick 2-door cabinet, which looks pretty enough for your bedroom, living room, or den. Small enough for your hallway, but big enough to make a statement, it turns chaotic storage into invisible storage: coats, bags, shoes, and everything else that accumulates near a front door disappears behind closed doors. You’ll spend just $250 for the most transformative piece on this list.