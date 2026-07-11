11 Best New Target Bathroom Finds That Look High-End

Go glam on a budget with these beautiful bathmats, towels, shower curtains, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

By now, Target shoppers know that the store can be a true treasure trove of well-priced home dupes for high-design stores like Pottery Barn. And as we’ve recently discovered, that also extends into the bath department, where you can find plenty of products that look like they should cost four to five times what they do at the Bullseye. From impressive towels and bath linens to storage solutions and shower curtains, these items just might inspire you to pull off a mini home makeover. Here are the best new Target bathroom finds that look high-end.

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Home Finds Members Say Are Hidden Gems.

1 Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Tufted Grid Shower Curtain

As we’ve said before, the shower curtain is the largest and most eye-catching item in any bathroom. That’s why picking the perfect one is arguably the most important part of decorating your space. And if you’re going for a luxe look, it’s hard to top this Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Tufted Grid Shower Curtain ($29.99). We love the elegant cream color and soft cotton texture (that also makes it super easy to wash and keep clean).

“This shower curtain adds a subtle yet stylish touch to my bathroom with its beautiful tufted grid pattern,” writes one happy customer. “The light cream color gives my space a modern, clean look without being too plain or overwhelming.”

2 Threshold Brass Shell Hand Towel Holder

Sometimes, a functional accent piece is all it takes to bring your bathroom from functional to fancy. This Threshold Brass Shell Hand Towel Holder ($13) is a fun, unique, and design-forward way to step out of the ordinary. It’s also perfect for holding place cards during parties, accessories, matches, and more.

3 Blue Nile Mills 10-Piece Marble & Solid Towel Set

Ultimately, the textiles you bring into your bathroom are what’s going to set the overall tone. And with this Blue Nile Mills 10-Piece Marble & Solid Towel Set ($69.30), that will almost certainly be a luxe linen vibe. Besides being soft to the touch and super absorbent, these bath linens have a unique, elegant pattern that makes them stand out in all the right ways.

And according to customers, they’re about as durable as they are good-looking. “I bought this towel set a few weeks ago, and I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. Aside from being so pretty, they are very well made,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Vibrant colors which hold up great in the wash, nice tight stitching with no fraying or loose threads. Highly absorbent. Functional and beautiful addition to my bathroom.”

4 VCNY Home Aiden Jacquard Chenille Noodle Bath Rug

Speaking of vibrant bath linens, we’d argue that bathmats are second to shower curtains when it comes to overall aesthetic importance. This VCNY Home Aiden Jacquard Chenille Noodle Bath Rug ($26.99) is both soft and absorbent while also looking like an item you might spend three or four times as much on at a high-end store.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Home Finds That Look Designer.

5 Threshold 3-Piece Luxe Coordinate Bath Bundle Set

One of the easiest ways to give your bathroom a higher-end look is to swap in the right essential accessories. This Threshold 3-Piece Luxe Coordinate Bath Bundle Set ($30) includes a soap dish, soap dispenser, and bath tumbler fashioned in gold-dipped, dimpled glass.

“It is important for bath sets to look elegant to elevate the look of the washroom, and this bath set totally does that,” writes one happy shopper. “It looks beautiful with a glass design and gold color on it. The soap tray looks fancy with gold colored ripples on it. The soap dispenser is a good size to hold enough liquid soap, and I use the glass to keep my toothbrush.”

6 ModernLuxe Bamboo Storage Cabinet

No matter how high-end your bathroom fixtures and features look, it won’t matter much if it looks disorganized. This ModernLuxe Bamboo Storage Cabinet ($119.99) is an easy addition that solves this problem and looks good while doing it, with enough space for towels, spare toiletries, and more.

7 Threshold Brass & Glass Bath Canister

If you know the Best Life team at all, you know that we’re all about a stylish storage solution! This Threshold Brass & Glass Bath Canister ($15) is perfect for decluttering your countertop as a stylish decanter for cotton balls, swabs, makeup pads, and more. The brass lid gives it a nice elevated touch that we love—and with a 4.8-star average rating, it’s clear that Target customers agree.

8 Nordic Teak Natural Shower Caddy

Of course, that same adherence to organization applies to your bathing area as well. This Nordic Teak Natural Shower Caddy ($79.95) is an elevated take on the quintessential bathroom helper, giving your bottles, supplies, and accessories a secure home within an elegant-looking wooden frame. And if you’re enjoying that motif, you can also opt for the matching wooden bath mat!

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Dining Room Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn.

9 Threshold Dash Hand Towel

If there’s one thing in your bathroom most people will see and touch, it’s the linens they’ll use to dry their hands. That’s why we suggest this Threshold Dash Hand Towel ($10), which brings a high-end minimalist look to the space while still being super soft. Shoppers in the review section say they love the thickness of the towels and how quickly they dry between uses.

10 Threshold Colored Glass Bath Tray

We all know that bathroom countertops can get cluttered quickly. But by adding a Threshold Colored Glass Bath Tray ($15), you’ll be getting an accent piece while also having a coherent spot to place canisters, soap dispensers, towels, and more.

Customers are positively raving about it on the Target website, too, saying it’s a “beautiful color” and “extremely thick, lovely glass.” Others say this bathroom valet is simply great for decluttering, no matter how you use it.

11 Threshold Glass Tiered Canister Apothecary

If you’re still struggling with decluttering, sometimes the only solution is to look up. This Threshold Glass Tiered Canister Apothecary ($15) stacks separate jars, efficiently using space with a simple, well-made design.

“This is made of heavy, thick glass with zero bubbles!” gushes one 5-star reviewer. “It exudes quality, and it’s so useful—a win-win!”