11 Best New Target Home Finds That Look Designer

Shop Target home finds that look designer, from a Studio McGee vase to an antique brass bath light.

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Target’s home section has always walked a fine line: elevated enough to feel aspirational, accessible enough to be attainable. The current selection pushes that further than usual, with a Studio McGee woven ceramic vase, a transparent acrylic folding chair, a three-light antique brass bar lamp, and a wooden bench with a woven back that costs a fraction of what its elegant silhouette would suggest. Want that designer look for less, at your favorite big box store? Here are eleven home finds that look considerably more expensive than they are.

1 Square Floral Throw Pillow

This square throw pillow comes in a classic blue and cream floral print, making it an elegant living room accent to signal spring and summer. Its scale and color depth make it look like a boutique textile find, and its versatility means you can put it pretty much anywhere. It’s $25.

2 17.5×11 Assembled Ceramic Table Lamp

This elevated ceramic lamp from Threshold has a modern, matte gray finish that looks perfectly at home among much more expensive decor. Dripping in minimalist appeal, it arrives ready to use and poised to transform your space with an ambient glow and little more. It’s $40.

3 Traditional Wall Sconce with LED Bulb

A brass wall sconce changes a hallway, a bedroom, or a living room by highlighting the architecture of the wall rather than just the lighting of the room. This Threshold traditional wall sconce in brass includes an LED bulb and is $65 — a genuine statement piece at a price that means you can buy the matching set without breaking the bank.

4 Chenile Single Sofa Bed with Pillows

This 55-inch chenille single sofa bed arrives fully assembled, includes three pillows, and converts between a lounger and a sofa bed, making it the small-space furniture solution that pulls double duty without requiring a dedicated guest room. The fluffy chenille fabric gives it a tactile, cozy quality that reads more like a living room investment than a practical compromise. It’s $269.

5 Woven Texture Ceramic Vase

The Studio McGee collaboration at Target consistently delivers the natural, considered aesthetic that defines the designer’s signature look, and this woven ceramic vase is right on point in cream. It has surface detail that catches light and catches the eye, adding depth to a shelf or console. It’s $35.

6 Yaheetech Mid-Century Accent Chair with Metal Frame

A mid-century accent chair in the right material and frame finish transforms your living room or bedroom. This Yaheetech mid-century accent chair has tapered legs and a structured silhouette that read as designer from across a room. It’s $169.99.

7 Oversized Woven Washed Windowpane Square Throw Pillow

This oversized square throw pillow has a washed windowpane weave that brings texture and weight to a sofa or bed. Made by Threshold in a pretty olive green, it’s $30 and pairs naturally with the floral pillow above for a layered, collected look.

8 Medium Rustic Ceramic Vase

A rustic ceramic vase with an uneven, organic finish is the surface accent that makes a shelf or a console look like someone with taste curated it. This Threshold medium rustic ceramic vase is $22 and works with dried stems, fresh flowers, or nothing at all — all while looking like you spent triple your budget.

9 Costway 3-Piece Patio Rattan Bistro Furniture Set

Next, this rattan bistro set has a warmth and texture that makes small balcony or patio feel more like a curated outdoor room. Made by Costway, it includes two chairs and a table with cushions for just $164 — a complete outdoor setup at a price that makes outfitting a small space genuinely accessible.

10 Elden Wood Bench with Woven Back and Loose Cushion Seat

The woven back panel on this wood bench is the furniture detail that separates a well-considered piece from a standard slatted alternative. It adds texture, warmth, and a slightly artisanal quality that makes the piece like part of a designer haul. This Threshold Studio McGee Elden wood bench comes with a loose cushion seat and is $220.

11 360 Lighting Camila 22.5-Inch Antique Brass 3-Light Bath Light

Last but not least, this three-light antique brass bathroom vanity lamp is the bathroom hardware upgrade that changes the entire feel of a vanity space — more so than a new mirror, more so than new hardware, more so than almost any other single change. The 360 Lighting Camila antique brass 3-light bath light is $249 and the designer-feeling investment piece of this week’s drop.