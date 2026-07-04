11 Best New Target Dorm Room Finds Dropping Early This July

Shop the best new Target dorm room finds, from a bobbin wood desk to globe string lights.

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Right now, your sights may be set on summer, but the start of the school year will be here before you know it. For college-bound kids, that means there’s a lot to plan for: a move-in date, a specific square footage, and a budget that’s already being stretched by textbooks. Target’s early July dorm drop is well-timed, covering everything from a $1 mini caddy to a $150 bobbin-turned wood desk for studying. The selection leans into personality and practicality in equal measure, which is exactly what dorm rooms—and the students that live in them—are going for. If you’re planning ahead for September, these are the eleven dorm room finds you don’t want to miss at Target.

1 Floral Scallop Comforter and Sham Set for College

Before they’re furnished, dorm rooms can feel sparse and cold, but the right bedding can work wonders for warming them up. This Threshold floral scallop comforter and sham set makes your room feel more home than holding cell, plus it holds up through a full semester of use. Best of all, because it’s designed specifically for college, its proportions are right for a twin XL without the usual bedding guesswork. It’s $69.

2 Sam the Seagull Weighted Plush Throw Pillow

Sam the Seagull is an actual named character in The Hollister Collection—not surprising, given all the personality this little guy oozes. This Sam the Seagull weighted plush throw pillow doubles as a stress-relief tool and a room accent, and costs just $24.95.

3 2-Pack Window Pane Gingham Toss Throw Pillows

These Room Essentials gingham toss pillows come in a classic window pane check that works with most color schemes without requiring any coordination effort. Classic and curated, you’ll get two coordinated gingham throw pillows for $25.

4 Bobbin Turned Wood Desk with a Drawer

Bobbin turning gives furniture legs a spool-like shape that reads as vintage without committing to any particular period aesthetic. This Room Essentials bobbin turned wood desk has a single drawer for storage and a natural wood finish that makes a dorm room feel more like a real space. It’s $150.

5 Deny Designs Set of 10 Collage Dorm Art Posters

Ten coordinated art posters in a single purchase covers a significant amount of bare wall without requiring any curation—making this set a quick way to warm up your space without overspending. This Deny Designs collage dorm art poster set is designed to be arranged as a gallery grouping rather than individual pieces, and costs just $19.99 for all ten.

6 Knit Throw with Scalloped Edge

Two things separate your most-used blanket from a purely decorative one: thoughtful accents and can’t-resist texture. This blanket hits the mark with scalloped edges and a plush knit that looks intentional draped over a desk chair or folded at the end of a bed. This Threshold knit throw with scalloped edge is $25 and one of the more versatile finds in this week’s dorm drop.

7 Double Border with Scallop Edge Dorm Area Rug

A 5×7 area rug transforms a dorm room floor from institutional to inhabitable, and the scalloped edge on this one gives it a softer, more finished look than a standard rectangular rug. This Threshold double border scallop edge dorm rug in pink and ivory is $50.

8 Ivory with Red and Blue Border Dorm Area Rug

If that rug reads too feminine, there are other options, too. This red and blue border version of Target’s dorm area rug has a more classic, preppy feel than the pink and ivory one above. It’sthe kind of rug that works in a dorm room now and a first apartment later. It’s $50.

9 20-Count LED Indoor/Outdoor Globe String Lights

Globe string lights are the dorm room lighting upgrade that does the most work for the least effort—one strand across a wall or above a bed changes the entire ambiance of a small space after dark. This Room Essentials 20-count LED globe string light set is $17.

10 Mini Caddy

One dollar for a caddy that holds shower essentials, desk supplies, or whatever needs containing in a small space. This up & up mini caddy is the lowest price point in this week’s drop and the one most worth buying several of: one for the shower, one for the desk, one for the nightstand.

11 Bella Flip and Store Waffle Maker

Sleeping through a dining hall breakfast is a college right of passage. That’s where this waffle maker comes in. This Bella flip and store waffle maker produces evenly cooked waffles and folds flat for storage in a tight space, and stays cost effective at $29.99. Bring it to college, and you might even find that making friends is easier than you expected.