11 Best New Target Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop new Target outdoor furniture, grills, and decor for summer.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Mother Nature called—summer is officially here. From outdoor conversation sets and patio umbrellas to fire pits, Target has everything you need for alfresco dining season. If you’ve been looking for a sign to finally splurge on a new dining set, or your pool loungers could use an update, now is the time. Here are the best outdoor living finds arriving at Target this week.

1 Woven Patio Chairs

Create a quaint seating area in your yard with these two Woven Patio Chairs (on sale for $330). Built with a weather- and rust-resistant steel frame, they’re designed to withstand the elements while maintaining their stylish look. Thick, plush cushions provide added comfort and support, making them an inviting spot to relax outdoors.

RELATED: 11 Target Organization Finds Under $15.

2 Outdoor 6′ x 9′ Grey Rug

Featuring a two-tone color scheme and bordered trim, this Outdoor 6′ x 9′ Grey Rug (on sale for $82) has a flatweave texture that’s ideal for outdoor spaces, as its low-profile surface won’t trap dirt or moisture. For upkeep, simply rinse it off with a garden hose and let it air dry. If you love the look but need a different size or color, it comes in 11 additional sizes and six color options.

3 Striped Patio Umbrella

More than 1,000 shoppers purchased this Striped Patio Umbrella (on sale for $43) in the last month. Its fabric canopy is resistant to fading from harsh UV rays and designed to withstand the elements, while the convenient push-up mechanism makes it easy to create shade in seconds.

4 2-Burner Propane Grill

Did someone ask to fire up the barbie? Host summer cookouts with your new right-hand man. The beginner-friendly 2-Burner Propane Grill (on sale for $150) is equipped with side meal prep stations, a protective hood, a spacious lower shelf for storage, and two wheels that make maneuvering yards a breeze.

5 Decorative Outdoor Pillow Covers

Freshen up your outdoor living area with these gorgeous Decorative Outdoor Pillow Covers (on sale for $40). Their textured geometric pattern adds a stylish flair to your setup without going overboard. Added bonus: You can toss them in the washing machine.

6 3-Piece Folding Bistro Set

Maintain full control over your patio’s floor space with this 3-Piece Folding Bistro Set (on sale for $130), which lets you create a dining area whenever you need it. Made from solid acacia wood for long-lasting durability, the chairs have 115-degree tilted backrests for added lumbar support.

7 Square Propane Fire Pit Table

Turn up the ambiance with this Square Propane Fire Pit Table (on sale for $110). The table provides a resting place for food and drinks safely out of the fire zone, albeit you can also place the cover over it so it functions as a full tabletop when not in use.

8 5-Piece Acacia Outdoor Dining Set

Create shared memories while gathering around the 5-Piece Acacia Dining Set (on sale for $586). The 59-inch table features a built-in umbrella hole and a smooth grain finish, offering a spacious backdrop for card games, big family meals, and even an outdoor workspace.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June.

9 Rattan Folding Lounge Chaise

Featuring five backrest levels and a high-density sponge cushion, this Rattan Folding Lounge Chaise (on sale for $160) will lull you right to sleep after a refreshing dip in the pool. Shoppers say the chaise is quick to assemble, and its lightweight design makes it easy to reposition as you find your perfect tanning spot.

10 Hanging Egg Chair

Sit back and relax with a good book in this Hanging Egg Chair (on sale for $351). The broad steel base ensures steady support, while the rattan egg-shaped frame and plush cushions invite you into a cozy cocoon.

11 28″ Tabletop Fireplace

If you don’t have the space for a freestanding fire pit, opt for this 28″ Tabletop Fireplace ($140) instead. It has a sleek appearance that complements most decor styles, and the flame height can be adjusted to your preferred level of warmth.