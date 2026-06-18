11 Best New Walmart Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June

Affordable Walmart home decor finds for every room, from arch mirrors to table trays.

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I won’t lie, Walmart has really stepped up its home decor game this year. The retailer has focused on curating affordable, high-end-looking pieces that span every room in the home. This month, I’ve got my eye on marble bookends, wooden coffee table trays, arched mirrors, and so much more. Here are the 11 best new home decor finds worth adding to your cart right now.

1 Artificial Pompon Mum Bouquet

Switch things up from your typical eucalyptus or faux hydrangea arrangements with this Artificial Pompon Mum Bouquet (on sale for $18). The 10-stem arrangement features flexible, floral-taped iron wire stems that can be easily bent or trimmed to create a perfectly tailored display.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Organization Finds Shoppers Are Racing to Buy.

2 Juicy Mandarin Nectar Candle

Personally, I’ve always preferred candles to room sprays or plug-in fragrances—and summer scents are extremely underrated. Take this Juicy Mandarin Nectar Candle ($5), for example. It has notes of berries, peony, nectarine, honeysuckle, sandalwood, and hibiscus, and the ribbed jar can be repurposed once the candle is finished.

3 Ribbed Wood Decorative Tray

Perfect for keeping your coffee table organized, this Ribbed Wood Decorative Tray ($20) neatly corrals remote controls, coasters, and other everyday essentials you want within reach. It can also function as stylish bathroom storage for body care products.

4 Reversible Soleil Floral Throw Pillow

Add color and personality to your living room setup with the Reversible Soleil Floral Throw Pillow ($17). Its multicolor palette pairs beautifully with beige neutrals and earthy tones, whether it’s furniture or existing decor.

5 Rainbow Checkered Rug

With its high-pile weave, the Rainbow Checkered Rug ($40) delivers plush cloud-like comfort with every step, making it a great choice for nurseries and playrooms.

Shoppers say it’s “softer than expected,” “feels like an expensive rug,” and “really ties a space together.”

6 Antique Gold Baroque Arch Mirror

Don’t have the floor or wall space for Anthropologie’s trendy freestanding arch mirror? This mini Antique Gold Baroque Arch Mirror ($60) offers a space-saving alternative that conveniently fits over vanities, bathroom sinks, and entryway tables.

7 Sheer Curtains

Blackout curtains might be all the rage right now, but I prefer Sheer Curtains (on sale for $10) because they still offer privacy while letting sunlight gently filter through. The two-piece set comes in 25 colors and 17 sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your space.

8 Vintage-Inspired Ceramic Planter

The Vintage-Inspired Ceramic Planter ($31) features a distress aesthetic with a six-inch scalloped diameter, and built-in drainage hole to support healthy root growth.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This June.

9 Floating Wall Shelf Sconces

While these Floating Wall Shelf Sconces ($8 for two) are designed to hold candles, they can also be used to display vining plants, photo frames, and knicknacks. Note: A mounting rack is included, but standard tools are required for installation.

10 Decorated Pedestal Bowl

Functional yet stylish, this Decorated Pedestal Bowl (on sale for $10) can be used as a fruit bowl, decorative coffee table accent, or a catch-all for everyday essentials. It features a sleek ribbed design with a wavy trim.

11 Marble Sconce Bookend

Get the best of both worlds with the Marble Sconce Bookend ($30), which functions as both a decorative accent and mood lighting. The LED bulb has three settings controlled via a touch sensor and can be easily recharged with a USB cable.