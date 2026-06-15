11 Best New Walmart Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June

Affordable Walmart decor picks for a seasonal home refresh.

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My mom, dad, and brother all moved in the past month—suffice to say, we’re professional home decorators now. One retailer we kept returning to was Walmart, where we found everything from accent rugs and statement lamps to colorful planters and throw pillows at affordable prices. Here are 11 of the best new Walmart decor finds worth adding to your home.

1 Arched Windowpaned Mirror

The arched mirror trend gets a modern update with this sleek windowpaneled design. The Arched Windowpaned Mirror (on sale for $70) can be leaned against a wall or mounted, and it’s crafted from shatterproof glass for added durability.

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“This mirror instantly freshened up my place! The arched shape and shutter‑style black frame bring in both modern and vintage vibes. Once I hung it, the room felt twice as spacious and the light bounced around beautifully,” raved one shopper.

2 Rose Pink Striped Ceramic Planter

The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection has some of the best gardening accessories in the game, and this Rose Pink Striped Ceramic Planter is no exception. Suitable for both outdoor and indoor use, it has a 4.8-quart capacity with an 8-inch diameter and built-in drainage hole.

3 Faux Olive Plant

You don’t need a green thumb to bring this Faux Olive Plant ($19) into your space. Its vibrant greenery adds a fresh pop of color and life with none of the tricky upkeep of a watering schedule.

4 Blue Gingham Outdoor Throw Pillow

Brighten up your patio or bistro set with this comfy Blue Gingham Outdoor Throw Pillow ($15). The fabric is treated to resist water, stains, mold, mildew, and UV-related fading.

5 Salted Coconut Mahogany Candle

Give your candle collection a seasonal refresh with this summery-inspired Salted Coconut Mahogany Candle ($8). Repurpose the pretty ceramic jar as a pen holder, accessory organizer, or small planter.

6 Framed Beach Wall Art Trio

Really lean into the summertime aesthetic with this Framed Beach Wall Art Trio (on sale for $71). The coastal canvases bring a relaxed, beachy feel and serve as fitting seasonal artwork for a home office or bathroom.

7 Wooden Table Lamp with Pleated Shade

Overhead lights don’t exactly set the mood quite like this Wooden Table Lamp with Pleated Shade ($38). Its modern design also complements farmhouse and vintage decor styles, thanks to its wood-grain finish and pleated fabric shade, while casting a soft, warm glow throughout your space.

8 Green Ikat Peel & Stick Wallpaper

Completely removable, this Green Ikat Peel & Stick Wallpaper (on sale for $25) is a renter-friendly alternative to paint and a smart option for anyone who likes to refresh their space with a new look from time to time. A single roll covers about 25 to 28 square feet of space.

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9 8’x10′ Burgundy Jacquard Area Rug

If your furniture palette leans more neutral than colorful, consider adding this 8’x10′ Burgundy Jacquard Area Rug (on sale for $110) to the mix. The rich hue adds warmth and visual interest, while the low-pile weave is easy to maintain. It’s also stain-resistant and features a gripped backing to help keep it securely in place.

10 Floral Coir Doormat

Constructed of natural coir fibers, this Floral Coir Doormat ($20) keeps dirt and allergens outside where they belong. Let its charming floral design welcome guests and give your front stoop a summery makeover.

11 Natural Jute Striped Pouf

The Natural Jute Striped Pouf ($47) is as practical as it is stylish, functioning as a footrest, side table, extra seat, or decorative accent. Its neutral beige-and-white striped design blends effortlessly with a variety of decor styles, making it an easy addition to almost any room.