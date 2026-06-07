11 Best Walmart Kitchen Finds Under $20

Upgrade your cooking space with budget-friendly cookware, appliances, and summer hosting staples.

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I love checking out Walmart‘s kitchen department because you’re practically guaranteed to find some amazing piece of equipment for ridiculously good value, both online and in stores. Shopping inside the store has become a lot more pleasant since the nationwide remodels, and that means shoppers like myself will spend more time browsing for the perfect knife set that won’t break the bank. If you’re planning a shopping haul, here are 11 of the best Walmart kitchen finds for under $20 right now.

1 Sheila Bridges Philadelphia Collection Melamine Dinner Plates

How sweet are these Sheila Bridges Philadelphia Collection Melamine Dinner Plates? For just $19.99 you can get four of these gingham 10.85″ plates, perfect for celebrating America’s 250th birthday this summer. These plates would actually be a really nice gift, too.

2 Mainstays Summer Fun PEVA Tablecloth

Mainstays Summer Fun PEVA Tablecloth is perfect for your summer cookout, and still works as a pretty indoors tablecloth. For just $4.96 this tablecloth is ideal for hosting BBQs and get-togethers where you want a bright, cheerful look without damaging your table. It’s 70 inches round, so wouldn’t work for rectangular tables.

3 Carote 5 Pcs Pots and Pans

Carote 5 Pcs Pots and Pans Nonstick, Cookware Set with Detachable Handles is on sale for $17.99, down from $22.00. This cookware set includes an 8″ frying pan, a 10″ frying pan, a 7″ (2QT) saucepan, a detachable handle, and a 7″ silicone lid. Get it before it’s full price again.

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4 NKBIRD Meat Thermometer

You can’t have too many thermometers come grilling season (I am constantly misplacing mine) so this NKBIRD Meat Thermometer with Stainless Steel Probe and LCD Display is a must have. On sale for $15.83 down from $25.99, this instant-read thermometer will take all the guess work out of your steak, chicken, burgers, and more this summer.

5 JEEXI Set of 3 Premium Strainers

JEEXI Set of 3 Premium Strainers are a great buy for $10.49. This kitchen staple is made from premium stainless steel, and resistant to rust, corrosion, and wear and tear, ensuring long-lasting durability. The strainers also look nice, which helps.

6 Red and Blue Patriotic Stars Charm Drinking Glasses

These Red and Blue Patriotic Stars Charm Drinking Glasses are another July 4th must-have. Each set contains two dishwasher-safe 12 oz glasses with the stars and stripes design, perfect for Independence Day celebrations but also year-round. Grab them for $18.98.

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7 OSTBA 2-Slice Waffle Maker

This handy OSTBA 2-Slice Waffle Maker is $19.99. Make restaurant-quality golden Belgian waffles every time for breakfast and brunch, at a fraction of the price you would pay going out. This waffle maker is raved about by shoppers who love the quality. “Great waffle maker, heats evenly, easy to clean, and makes perfect waffles every time!” one Walmart shopper said.

8 Hamilton Beach 2 Slice Toaster

This Hamilton Beach 2 Slice Toaster is ideal for making bagels thanks to wider slots. Highly rated by shoppers, this staple kitchen appliance has a Toast Boost feature which lifts smaller items such as English muffins and waffles higher out of the slots for easier retrieval. A great deal for $17.88.

9 Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

The Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Electric Kettle makes tea and instant coffee a breeze. This kettle has a 1.2-liter (5-cup) capacity, ideal for preparing up to five servings of hot beverages. On sale for $19.96 down from $24.68, it’s a great bargain to snap up before prices return to normal.

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10 Thyme & Table 3-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Set

The Thyme & Table 3-Piece Stainless Steel Blue Swirl Knife Set with Protective Sheaths is exceptional value for money at $12.42. This knife set includes a 3.5″ paring knife, 5″ utility knife, and 8″ chef knife for all your cooking prep needs. Made from high quality stainless steel, these knives are built to last.

11 Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel 8″ Bread Knife with Blade Guard

Once you use a quality bread knife to slice bread, you will never go back to a random knife again. This Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel 8″ Bread Knife with Blade Guard is $11.97, and ideal for slicing up loaves (and other baked goods) with precision and speed.