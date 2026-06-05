11 Walmart Home Decor Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Shop 11 Walmart finds that look like Pottery Barn, from Juliet cabinets to scalloped jute rugs.

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I am going to let you in on an insider secret: Even people with million-dollar homes are shopping for furniture and decor at Walmart. While it used to be a status symbol to have your home filled with only name-brand items, these days the coolest people I know are proud of the luxury-for-less items they find at discount stores. The less you pay for a great piece, the more clout it has. On that note, there are tons of Walmart decor finds that look like Pottery Barn for less. Here are 11 to check out.

1 A Gorgeous Console Table

The entire My Texas House collection gives Pottery Barn vibes for sure. The My Texas House Haven Console Table, Warm Brown is just $128, and is so amazing, it regularly sells out. “I waited several months for this console table to come back in stock and it was worth the wait!! Such a gorgeous piece for entryway, behind a couch, etc. I love that it is enclosed on the bottom so that your ottomans, baskets, etc. are lifted off the floor,” writes one shopper. “It’s prettier in person. I was impressed of how well it was packaged, with Walmart is a hit or miss sometimes with their packaging. The quality is great!” adds another.

2 A White Upholstered Bed Frame

The My Texas House Flynn Boucle Platform Bed, Queen, Cream, is just $504 and looks super custom. “I am so impressed with this bed. It is beautiful! Great quality!! I have 2 of the matching nightstands and love it all!!” writes a shopper. “Luxury in the budget,” adds another fan. This bed is gorgeous and looks expensive!! We have sleep number base and a BedJet system and were having a hard time finding a bed that accommodated both. This bed is functional, beautiful and affordable!”

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3 A Spindle Leg Nightstand

Another great find from the collection, the My Texas House Monroe 3 Drawer Nightstand with USB, Brushed Oak Finish is a steal at $189. Don’t forget the matching pieces. “They ARE heavy but they are easy to assemble and they are beautiful. I will be going back and buying the dresser now,” writes a shopper. “This nightstand is stunning. In person the quality is better than you can imagine. Very heavy duty! The assembly instructions alone were 5 star. I’ve never purchased anything at this price point with fantastic instructions – took half an hour to complete. GET IT,” another adds.

4 Clean, White Window Treatments

Is there anything more elegant than Pottery Barn window treatments? Possibly this My Texas House Solid Ivory Rod Pocket Back Tab Blackout Curtain Panel, 52″ x 84″, starts at around $23. “I was impressed with the quality and look of these curtains! They didn’t skimp on material!” writes a shopper. “Love these curtains! Great quality! I purchased one set, lived them so much I’ve purchased two more sets for different room. True blackout curtains,” another adds.

5 Subhead Goes Right Here

The Ebello 360° Swivel Chair with Thick Cushion is just $221.99 and features a pinstripe pattern that looks very Pottery Barn. “Wow we did not expect this swivel chair to be so comfortable. It came fully assembled which was so nice for my husband It looks like a charcoal grey striped and the white is between an off white and a white. Perfect fit for almost any decor Wewant to order another one soon!” one shopper exclaims. “These were absolutely gorgeous. I love the linen fabric and shade of blue stripes. They’re deep and super comfy. Rotate smoothly and easily. They came fully assembled and shipped quickly. We love them!” another adds.

6 And, This White Slope Arm Chair

These My Texas House Wren Slipcover Dining Chairs with Casters Cream Polyester, $158, looks so much like the Pottery Barn York Slope Arm collection “These chairs on casters are exactly what we were looking for. Very nice fabric. More of a larger weave, which is unusual. I think it makes it look more expensive. Assembly was simple, just the legs need to be added. Instructions were thorough. Really nice option for this casual eating area,” writes a shopper. “I loved these chairs so much that I ended up buying six!” another adds. While the seats are a bit firm, you can remove the cushion and add extra padding if needed. That said, it hasn’t been an issue for us or our four adult kids. I highly recommend these chairs—not just for their stylish appearance, but also for the unbeatable price. They look just like PB chairs and have held up amazingly well, even with four cats in the house!”

7 The Viral Arched Accent Cabinet

A lot of the influencers I follow have shared about the Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Arch Accent Cabinet, starting at $248. “We bought 3 of these in green and they look great. Using one for storage in our master bathroom and 2 in the living room. They took my husband about 4 hours each to build by himself. They come with an extra of every screw and dowel rod, just in case you need it. Instructions were easy to follow and would recommend a 2nd person to help when doing the doors. Seems to be a sturdy piece of furniture sure to last a long time,” writes a fan. “We are impressed with the appearance and quality of this cabinet. It meets all our expectations,” another adds.

8 A Pretty, Scalloped Jute Rug

The My Texas House Natural/White Scallop Jute with Border Area Rug, 5′ x 8′, $140, is “hands down an amazing rug for the price!” writes a shopper. “I used it for a photo shoot and it held up great with over 100 people on it. After the shoot it found its home in my front porch for Christmas.” Another adds: “I love this rug, I actually bought it for a runner in front of bathroom vanity. It looks great, Has unfolded very nicely. And stays in place. Would highly recommend for quality and price.”

9 A Hyacinth Decorative Tray

This Better Homes & Gardens Natural Water Hyacinth Round Decorative Tray, 16″, is a great accent piece for $22.97. “This tray is very nice,” writes a shopper. “I have received many compliments and always asked , ‘where did you get that tray’ When I respond they can’t believe it. It is beautiful and definitely would advise anyone to check Walmart on line for some very nice decorative items.”

10 A Woven Urn

The My Texas House 16-inch Brown Woven Resin Urn Planter, $42.97, is going to Pottery Barn-up your faux or real plants. “Omg this is absolutely stunning! I love the way it looks in my hallway. What great quality and I believe it can be used inside or outside. It’s huge and can hold a large plant. Love it and will purchase more in this style for other rooms!” writes a fan. “Just perfect for my house! I love it! Perfect addition to my house! Very good quality, and it’s just the perfect Style for me and my house! It’s just perfect! My fiddle leaf is loving it!” adds another.

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11 A Statement Lamp

If you want a Pottery Barn-style lamp, choose something minimal yet striking. This My Texas House 64” Floor Lamp with White Fabric Empire Shade Transitional Floor Light, $88, checks the boxes and looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. “A pottery barn dupe for a fraction of the price! It’s surprisingly heavy which is great if you have children or pets. I would definitely recommend if you’re wanting a designer look on a budget!” writes a shopper.