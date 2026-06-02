Shop 11 Walmart outdoor finds under $20, from Funboy Barbie tubes to chic outdoor pillows.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t been to Walmart recently, run! There are so many amazing finds all over the store. However, my favorite department right now is the outdoor living section. It’s summer, after all, and the majority of us still need a few odds and ends to get our patios, yards, pool areas, and gardens ready for the season. And, you don’t have to spend a lot to get a lot. Here are the 11 best Walmart outdoor living finds under $20.

1 A Funboy Barbie Tube with a Matching Barbie-Sized Tube

I am a longtime pool owner and swear by Funboy products, as they are designed to survive summer after summer of use. The Barbie™ + Float Life by Funboy Pink & White Striped 34″ Kids Tube & Barbie Doll Matching Tube, $12.96, is a favorite. “We used this in the pool half the summer and it held up well. My daughter LOVED floating around with her barbie!” one shopper writes.

2 A Beach Blanket in a Bag

The Mainstays Beach Blanket, $14.92, comes in a bunch of amazing patterns and is perfect for a day at the beach, pool, or lake. “I like how large and soft it is because it provides good cushion and protection. The colors are vibrant and it is easy to fold and pack when setting up and cleaning up,” a shopper writes.

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3 An Adorable Goose Statue

Forget about flamingos. The Mainstays 19.6″ Garden Decor Goose Garden Statues, $19.97, is the best bird decoration for your yard of the season. “Mister goose is the perfect addition to our little oasis in the backyard. He blends well with foliage and also is bright enough that he stands out. There is a good amount of weight to make sure it doesn’t fall over easily. I’m honestly beyond impressed at it overall especially for something under $25,” writes a shopper.

4 An Indoor/Outdoor Accent Rug

I am obsessed with the entire My Texas House collection. This Indoor/Outdoor Striped Accent Rug, Blue and White, 24″ x 38″, by My Texas House, $9.97, can easily be tossed in the wash. “Such a cute spring update to my front door. The fabric feels durable and the colors are bright. I will have to wait to see how it holds up, but it still looks great even after a rainy day. I need to update our doormat now. It seems like it will be easy to clean and didn’t have any strong odors,” a shopper writes.

5 A Chic Doormat

This Mainstays Home Outdoor Doormat, 18″ x30″, just $9.96, is elegant-looking and will help keep your home clean. “This rug is just beautiful! The rug is very high quality for the price. The color is a very subtle green which would go well with the farmhouse look. I would definitely buy this rug again,” writes a shopper.

6 A Cabana Stripe Outdoor Pillow

You don’t have to spend a lot on outdoor throw pillows to get your sofa looking resort-like. This My Texas House Blue Cabana 18″ x 18″ Outdoor Pillow is just $14.97. Warning: It will likely sell out soon. “They’re very pretty in person. I bought three and I’m hoping they got more in stock because it said limited and I LOVE THEM. The ruffle, the stripes, the tone of the color blue and the size is perfect,” writes a shopper.

7 A Vintage Looking Planter

If you are hunting for a gorgeous planter, this My Texas House 8″ Cream Ceramic Dot Bowl Planter is perfect for your outdoor spaces for just $14.88. “This pot is well made and has a refined, timeless look that works beautifully indoors. The shape and weight give it good stability, especially for trailing plants, and it feels solid without being heavy. The neutral finish pairs easily with different styles and lets the plant stand out rather than compete with it. It’s both practical and visually pleasing, and it noticeably elevates the space it’s in. A great choice if you want something attractive, durable, and easy to style. I recommend this pot!” a shopper writes.

8 An Anthro-Looking Planter

This Beautiful 8″ Sage Wildflower Footed Ceramic Planter looks straight out of an Anthropologie store. “I am in love with this ceramic footed flower planter by Beautiful. The pattern is wildflowers on a pretty light sage colored background. It is very sturdy and heavy so that it won’t easily tip over if used outside. It also has a convenient plug for drainage. This planter will be a beautiful addition to my front porch patio area or to decorate my front entry. I’m excited for spring to come in order to fill it with some flowers. I’m excited to see what else the Beautiful brand offers!” writes a shopper.

9 A Gorgeous Bird Feeder

The Pioneer Woman Mazie Squirrel-Proof Lantern Bird Feeder is “sturdy, very attractive, and much larger” than expected, per shoppers. “I’m excited to hang them from the tall double sheppards hook. What I really like is the design function that prevents squirrels from messing with the feeder. The little perches for the birds to rest upon and eat the seeds are designed to drop down with any significant weight presses against them. Theres no way a squirrel can get on it to eat the bird seeds. If the birds like the feeder, Im gonna buy two more for my back yard. Also, if you’re looking for an attractively well built bird feeder, I highly recommend this product.”

10 A Beautiful Blue Outdoor Pillow

Another outdoor throw pillow for under $15? This Beautiful 18″ x 18″ Decorative Outdoor Pillow by Drew Barrymore, Blue Pill. “The pillows are so cute!” writes a shopper. “The design is nice and great quality. I hope it doesn’t fade as I’m in Florida with this super hot weather. It did say that the pillows were treated with Scotchgard, which was nice and I didn’t have to spray it myself. I love the pillows! I might buy more in different color for my pool furniture.”

11 Elegant Walkway Lights

Add some light to your walkway with Better Homes & Gardens Corbyn Matte Black Metal Solar Powered LED Landscape Walkway Light, 20 Lumens. Each one is $18.88. “I ordered these originally a year ago for my front landscaping which gets 6 hours of sun in the spring and summer months. I love that they have metal and glass. Every thing else I have ordered discolors because my yard gets so much sun. My pool area and landscaping in my backyard get 8 hours in the summer, I just ordered these again for that area. Of note they stay lit till the wee hours of the morning when they get a lot of sun, on cloudy days and winter they still stay on till midnight or so. Also of the 12-15 previously purchased a year ago only 2 need a new battery. Hope all of this helps you decide, I love the look of them, the soft light they put off. They look like a higher price point I have seen from other brands,” writes a shopper.