11 Walmart Storage Finds That Look Like The Container Store for Less

It's time to get organized and stay that way with these simple yet elegant solutions.

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It’s funny how getting organized during spring cleaning can spur an entire home project that focuses on storage solutions. But as we push into summer, we’re looking to expand our efforts into more areas of the house than just the basement, garage, and attic, all without breaking the bank. Fortunately, Walmart has been a true saving grace when it comes to the kinds of containers and systems we’ve been looking for on our budget, many of which are true dupes of much more expensive retailers. If you’re on the same organizing kick as we are, you’ll want to check out these Walmart storage finds that look like they’re from the Container Store for a lot less.

RELATED: 11 Harbor Freight Storage Finds Shoppers Are Racing to Buy.

1 NCHKUN Space-Saving Tote Bag

In our experience, linen closets have a tendency to get chaotic even when items are nicely folded. Before you end up with a toppling mess of towels and sheets, we suggest this NCHKUN Space-Saving Tote Bag ($6.79). It helps to contain everything and help it stay stackable—which is especially helpful for those who are looking to keep their matching bed linens all stored together—and keeps thigns more compact overlal.

2 Your Zone Kids Sliding Bin Organizer

Keeping your kids’ rooms clean can be a full-time job in and of itself. Fortunately, this Your Zone Kids Sliding Bin Organizer ($66.44) makes it easy to stash those toys, collectibles, and other items, with various-sized drawers to accommodate them all. It’s also a great solution for stashing crafting items and other hobby sets!

3 Better Homes & Gardens Brown Rattan Organizer Basket

Want to give your home bathroom one of those fancy touches you see at high-end restaurants and hotels? Instead of laying out your hand towels, soap, and toiletries, stash them in this Better Homes & Gardens Brown Rattan Organizer Basket ($24.97). We love how the bright rattan can help liven a countertop and add texture.

Customers in the reviews also agree it’s a major helper around the house, calling out its verstaility and amazing price compared to high-end stores. “This product really fits my needs in terms of organizing and decoration,” writes one. “For years, I used a similar but pricier Pottery Barn lidded basket to organize my makeup. When this debuted in the spring, I immediately purchased two to organize craft items in my crafting cart. ”

4 IRIS 41 Qt Storage Box with Gasket Seal Lid

The sad truth is that your precious memorabilia will become a distant memory in and of itself if you keep it stored in regular old cardboard boxes for too long. This IRIS 41 Qt Storage Box with Gasket Seal Lid ($109.99) provides a much more secure way to keep items from moisture, mildew, dust, and other potential issues. We also love that this set’s slim design makes it easier to stash in closets, beneath beds, and even on slim shelves.

And with a 4.8-star average rating on the Walmart website, customers clearly agree. “These are the best containers!” writes one in their 5-star review. “Love how they seal and don’t let bugs in. They stack nicely and look very well organized. The clear containers allow for easy visibility!”

RELATED: 11 Walmart Patio Furniture Finds That Look Like West Elm for Less.

5 Anywish Stackable Storage Bin with Bamboo Lids 4-Pack

The best storage options are the ones that look great in plain sight. That’s why we’re all about this Anywish Stackable Storage Bin with Bamboo Lids 4-Pack ($29.74) as a potential solution for everything from a disorganized pantry to a messy desktop or workspace. We especially love the handy included (and washable) labels that help you mark exactly what’s stashed where.

In the reviews, customers call them “very upscale looking” and “modern,” while still being easy enough for even little children to open and close.

6 Better Homes & Gardens 8 Pack Flip-Tite Baking Storage Set

We’ve long been fans of decanting your cooking supplies into more airtight containers for a longer shelf life. That’s why this Better Homes & Gardens 8 Pack Flip-Tite Baking Storage Set ($19.05) is right up our alley, complete with various-sized clear, airtight containers that are easy to open (and see when you’re running low on an essential ingredient). We also love how some of the containers have built-in space for scoops, making accessing the containers’ contents that much easier.

7 Silhouette Premium Rotating Beauty Organizer

Countertop space is beyond precious when it comes to your makeup routine. This Silhouette Premium Rotating Beauty Organizer ($7.97) keeps everything organized and within easy reach, giving your traditional makeup bag the Lazy Susan treatment.

“I initially thought this would be useful on my vanity for my most frequently used makeup and brushes, but to my surprise, it fit everything except for shadow palettes!” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “If you are someone like I was, with makeup spread out in a drawer or scattered on the countertop, this is a great solution. You will have makeup readily accessible (love the rotation), and you will save yourself that drawer space! Love the clean white ribbed look.”

8 Caroeas Extra Large Rope Basket

A truly versatile storage solution is one that can hang out in plain sight. We’ve used items such as this Caroeas Extra Large Rope Basket ($28.98) for everything from storing blankets and toys to a hamper in rooms around the house. However, this version is much less than you’ll pay at higher-end stores like Pottery Barn or Crate + Barrel.

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Caroeas-XXXL-Extra-Large-Rope-Basket-16-x20-Woven-Storage-Basket-Leather-Handles-Blanket-Basket-Living-Room-Tall-Nursery-Basket-Storage-Organizer-Bla/5248946917

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Home Improvement Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 Everie Expandable Food Container Lid Organizer

It’s strangely ironic when items meant to help organize your food become a cluttered mess in their own right. Luckily, we were able to get the mess in our kitchen under control with this Everie Expandable Food Container Lid Organizer ($22.99). Now, instead of sifting through a chaotic pile of mismatched pieces, we know exactly where to reach when it’s time to put away leftovers.

According to one 5-star reviewer: “It made a jumbled mess look professionally organized! I finally had a way to keep my lids organized. I am a happy camper for sure.”

10 Mainstays Boucle Cloud Storage Ottoman

Sure, storage solutions can exist in plain sight, but there’s something extra cool about it being a sneaky stash space. This Mainstays Boucle Cloud Storage Ottoman ($49.94) is the ultimate functional decor, with enough space to put your space blankets, toys, books, magazines, and more while putting your feet up.

In the review section, customers are equally in love with the look as they are with the price. “For only $38, it’s a great value and adds a cute, cozy touch to any room,” writes one. “The sage boucle fabric looks stylish and modern, and it feels soft to the touch. It’s lightweight yet sturdy enough for extra seating or as a footrest.”

11 Nmdmisc Acrylic Drawer Organizer

While dressers aren’t a viable solution for every storage situation, drawers can certainly be helpful! This Nmdmisc Acrylic Drawer Organizer ($6.92) can feasibly work in any room of the house, whether it’s stashing items on your desktop, organizing your makeup and cosmetics in the bathroom, or keeping your jewelry organized in your bedroom.