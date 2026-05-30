11 Best New Cracker Barrel Decor Finds Selling Fast

New Cracker Barrel Old Country Store decor finds for every style and budget.

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Cracker Barrel wouldn’t be the landmark it is without its attached Old Country Store. Inside, you’ll find shelves stocked with gadgets and gizmos of plenty from ornate lighting to quirky home decor. And if you’re lucky, you might even catch a steep discount. Here are 11 of the best new Cracker Barrel decor finds shoppers are adding to their carts right now.

1 Honeycomb Accent Light

This Honeycomb Accent Light (on sale for $42) emits a warm, gentle glow in hallways and foyers. It provides just the right amount of pathway lighting while creating a cozy ambiance. The geometric honeycomb design complements a multitude of aesthetics, especially spaces that lean heavily into nature.

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2 Glass Purse Vase

Display fresh tulips or faux arrangements in this ornate Glass Purse Vase (on sale for $21). It’s just as pretty as a standalone decor piece on a mantle or bookshelf—you can even style it with a book or two peeking out!

Simple yet elegant, Wooden Chain Links (on sale for $17) suit a range of styles, including farmhouse, organic modern, minimalist, and coastal. Style them on any surface alongside natural accents, candles, decorative bowls, or stacked books for an effortlessly curated look.

4 Faux Marble Decorative Bowl

Speaking of trinkets, this Faux Marble Decorative Bowl (on sale for $24) can be used as a purse bowl or makeup caddy. The smooth faux stone finish gives it a luxe look à la Pottery Barn, but for way cheaper.

5 Chunky Knitted Throw Pillow

Available in sage, taupe, and mauve, this Chunky Knitted Throw Pillow ($55) adds a cozy touch to your reading nook. It features a cable-knit design with scalloped trim as well as a zippered back for easy cleaning. Cracker Barrel also sells matching knitted blankets.

6 Gold Leaf Box Artwork

The Old Country Store describes the Gold Leaf Box Artwork (on sale for $9) as “a small but striking accent,” depicting a velvet backdrop, botanical illustration, and wooden frame. It can be displayed freestanding or mounted on the wall.

7 Lazy Cats Magnet Set

For the cat mom or dad in your life, pick up this Lazy Cats Magnet Set ($8). The quirky trio adds personality alongside the souvenir magnets on your fridge.

8 Faux Black Scale Clock

Vintage shoppers will appreciate this Faux Black Scale Clock ($50). Its sleek design gives it a polished, high-end look for kitchen counters. Style it with cookbooks and baking supplies.

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9 Tic-Tac-Toe Table Game

The Tic-Tac-Toe Table Game ($30) is a dupe for similar versions from Pottery Barn, Anthro, Williams-Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, and Bergdorfs that retail for nearly $1,000. The natural wood and brass tones complement most interiors, and it’s fully functional.

10 Ceramic Green Trinket Box

Use this Ceramic Green Trinket Box (on sale for $13) as a ring tray or storage dish for hair accessories and makeup sponges.

11 Gold Bow Trinket Dish

Similarly, the Gold Bow Trinket Dish ($7) can be gifted as a ring tray for a bride-to-be, paired with a photo frame or sweet memento.