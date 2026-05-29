Shop 11 HomeGoods summer decor finds, from beachy candles and area rugs to patio sets.

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Are you still hunting for the perfect decorations and home furnishings to get your home ready for summer? Head on over to HomeGoods. America’s favorite discount home store is filled to the max with everything from artwork and shelf decor to bed linens, pillows, and patio furniture to get all the spaces in your home, from inside to outdoors, ready for the season. Unfortunately, the best items tend to sell out fast. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are 11 HomeGoods summer decor finds shoppers are rushing to buy.

1 Bougie Bedding

Get your summer quilts at HomeGoods! I love this Cupcakes & Cashmere white-and-blue heart print. It honestly feels and looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn Kids or Teen, but it is a fraction of the price, and is the perfect summer weight. Get the twin set for $39.99.

2 A Weber Grill

Some might say that a high-end grill is basically a decoration for your patio. I was shocked to spot this Weber grill at HomeGoods, a great option for prepping, griddling, and grilling. The same exact model is selling for $499 at other stores, but at HomeGoods? It is $200 less, just $299.99.

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3 So Much Coastal Decor

There is a ton of coastal decor at HomeGoods, including these pretty seashore-inspired decorations. From a white coral statue to bronze seashells and even a turtle statue, there are tons of elegant-looking options. All of these were on clearance.

4 A Statement-Making Pagoda

Add an Asian vibe to your patio with this gorgeous pagoda statue. There are so many great outdoor decorations, but I have never seen anything like it at the store. It was hanging out with the wicker plant stands and was really heavy, substantial, and expensive-looking. Get it for $399.99.

5 New Summer Towels

Give your bathroom a coastal makeover by investing in a few new towels. The store always has multiple aisles lined with towels in various colors, sizes, and patterns. I love these ocean-inspired designs, and they are equally comfortable as they are chic.

6 Faux Floral Arrangements

I am always looking for outdoor plants that won’t die, but don’t look super fake. These planters, filled with hydrangeas and other faux flowers, fit the bill. Unlike real plants, which need regular watering, especially in the heat of summer, these don’t need any love and are UV-proof. This big one in the front was $159.99.

7 Gorgeous Patio Sets

The outdoor sets sell out super fast at HomeGoods because the prices are so good. This set of two chairs, a sofa, and a matching table is almost identical to one I spotted at Frontgate, but is selling for just $999.99. At Frontgate, a similar 4-piece set is over $4,000.

8 Coastal Candles

I am a sucker for candles, and HomeGoods is the place to buy them. If you are after the coastal look, you are in luck. Check out this endcap of ocean and beachy candles, some shaped like starfish and other shells. They double as decor and home fragrance.

9 Massive Area Rugs

There are tons of affordable yet expensive-looking rugs at HomeGoods if you know how to shop for them. I always recommend opting for all-wool or natural-fiber rugs, like jute, over synthetic fabrics. This blue one looks almost identical to Pottery Barn but costs a fraction as much.

10 Easy, Breezy Curtain Panels

HomeGoods has some great window panels at unbeatable prices that look designer. They are generally sold in pairs. I recommend sticking to solids or neutral patterns, and if you are into the beachy look, opting for lightweight, linen-like fabrics.

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11 And, Fabulous Furniture Pieces

There are so many great furniture pieces at the store right now. I loved this large console in a gorgeous seafoam green, which has serious coastal vibes. It’s from the Nautica home collection and feels super high-end. Get it for $499.99 or pay triple for pieces that look this nice.