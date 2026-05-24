Shop 11 new HomeGoods outdoor finds, from bug-proof trays to Tommy Bahama dishes.

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The outdoor entertaining season is finally here, and I am so excited. Anyone who has hosted large parties or even small family gatherings al fresco is well aware that using your indoor dishes, plates, serving platters, glasses, and bowls outside is pretty risky. If glass shatters, it is a nightmare. Luckily, HomeGoods has everything you need (and so many things you didn’t know you needed) this season. I found so many great items for outdoor eating and celebrating at my local store. Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods outdoor entertaining finds this week.

1 A Crab Serving Platter

There are so many adorable themed outdoor entertaining items at HomeGoods. I love this crab serving platter, especially if you are having a crab boil this summer. It is made out of melamine, so you don’t have to worry about shattering it.

2 An Entire Fish Collection

I am obsessed with the whole fish collection at the store right now. You can get everything from glasses and pitchers to bowls and plates, all covered in a gorgeous 3D fish pattern. Whether you have a beach or lake house, or simply love the look, these are perfect.

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There was an entire endcap in my store with grilling essentials, targeted at Father’s Day gifts. You can get gorgeous cutting boards, spatulas, flippers, and pretty much everything you need to get grilling. They even had an actual Weber grill at my store!

4 Lobster and Oyster Glasses

My whole family loves glass jars with lids and straws. I nearly died over how cute these lobster and oyster ones are. If I had a beach house, I would buy them all. They would also be great for a party or as a gift for guests if you are having a lobster bake.

5 Stawberry Margarita Dispenser

Are you planning on serving margaritas at your next party? This Rockwell Spirits Strawberry Margarita dispenser is basically filled with your favorite fruity drink. All you need to do is add alcohol. It’s so pretty and you can reuse it.

6 Tommy Bahama 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

I am also obsessed with this Tommy Bahama dinnerware set. It comes with service for 12 and includes four bowls, four plates, and four cups, all with a gorgeous wood-finished look. It is perfect for casual outdoor dining.

7 A Bug-Proof Serving Tray

If you want to serve your guests outdoors but don’t want bugs landing on your food, you need to pick up these serving baskets with bug-proof covers. Not only are they pretty, but keep the bugs away.

8 Patriotic Dishes and Serving Essentials

Are you hosting a Memorial Day, July 4th, or Labor Day party? HomeGoods has everything you need to get into the red, white, and blue spirit. From pitches and glasses to serving platters, there are so many ways to celebrate America while eating and drinking.

9 And These Fun Pitchers

There are also some amazing pitchers in various shapes, sizes, and materials. Whether you are serving lemonade, iced tea, or an aperitif spritzer, HomeGoods has the best serving pitcher for it.

10 Trendy Summer Patterns

Lemons, turtles, and fish have something in common: they are trending this summer. HomeGoods has all the trends under one roof, and at super affordable prices. I love these plastic lemon reusable cups and little turtle dishes.

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11 Tierra Bowls

I also found these Guzzini Tierra Made for Nature recyclable bowls. The brand is super popular in Europe, and it looks and feels bougie. This green color is also gorgeous. If you don’t see anything you like here, run to your local HomeGoods. I promise there is something for everyone.