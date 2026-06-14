11 Target Home Decor Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

From candles to accent cabinets, these Target home picks are flying off shelves.

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Walk into Target for paper towels, leave with a lamp. It’s practically a rite of passage. But lately the home section has been stocking pieces that make you do a double take on the price tag—not because they’re shockingly expensive, but precisely because they’re not. Ceramic vases, woven baskets, accent cabinets with real visual weight: the Target home decor aisle has real range these days. What’s below isn’t filler. These are the pieces shoppers are actually buying, returning to, and recommending—a mix of accent lighting, furniture, and décor that holds up to scrutiny beyond the store floor.

1 Assembled Ceramic Table Lamp

Gray ceramic lamps have been a living room staple for years, and this Threshold ceramic table lamp gets the proportions right. The base has a matte, textured finish that pairs naturally with linen shades, warm wood tones, or the gingham shade listed right below this one. At 17.5 inches tall, it’s versatile enough for a nightstand or a side table without overwhelming either. It’s $40.

2 Gingham Pleated Lamp Shade

A shade update is one of the fastest ways to change a lamp’s entire register, and this brown gingham pleated shade from Threshold x Studio McGee tips a basic lamp into something with actual character (and a bit of summer flair). The pleating and the classic check pattern together give it a tailored, slightly English-countryside quality that works in bedrooms and reading nooks. It’s $20.

3 Karl Home Cream Nightstand

This cream MDF nightstand comes in at just under 30 inches—taller than the average nightstand, which makes it compatible with higher bed frames. One drawer handles what you want hidden; the open shelf below keeps what you reach for most within arm’s reach. The cream finish reads clean and light without going stark white. It’s $56.27.

4 Medium Rustic Ceramic Vase

This Threshold rustic ceramic vase has a slightly imperfect, handmade quality to the glaze that keeps it from looking mass-produced—which, at $22, is a real achievement. It’s the right size for a single stem or a small dried arrangement and works on a mantel, a shelf, or a dining table without demanding much else around it.

5 LED Indoor/Outdoor Globe String Lights

String lights live or die by bulb quality, and these clear globe string lights from Room Essentials put out a warm, even glow without the harsh yellow tint that plagues cheaper sets. Twenty bulbs on a single strand covers a patio, a bedroom wall, or a balcony railing with room to spare. They’re $10.20.

6 New Bedford 2-Door Accent Cabinet

A black accent cabinet with clean lines and closed storage is one of those furniture pieces that solves three problems at once—visual clutter, physical clutter, and the need for something that grounds a room. The Threshold New Bedford cabinet has enough presence to clear and anchor a dining room or hallway for a manageable $170.

7 Rustic Ceramic Horse Bust

Decorative objects are where a lot of budget home collections fall apart, but this Threshold ceramic horse bust is a genuine standout. The rustic glaze and sculptural profile give it enough visual complexity to hold a shelf or console table on its own, without needing anything staged around it. It’s $30.

8 5-Wick Rustic Ceramic Salt Scalloped Jar Candle

Five wicks in a scalloped ceramic bowl is the kind of candle that functions as décor before it’s ever lit. This Hearth & Hand with Magnolia salt-scented candle comes in at 32 ounces, so the burn time justifies the price, and the cream ceramic vessel is worth keeping once it’s done. It’s $29.99.

9 Lidded Amber Sunrise Jar Candle

The amber glass on this Threshold lidded jar candle casts a warm, tinted light when it’s burning—the kind of small atmospheric detail that makes a room feel more pulled-together at night. At 12 ounces it burns long enough to be worth the shelf space, and the lid keeps it looking tidy between uses. It’s $10.

10 Nightstand with Charging Station

Three drawers, a fluted front, and a built-in charging station: this natural oak nightstand is doing more functional work than most furniture at this price point. The fluted detail gives it a modern-craft quality, and the warm oak tone works with both light and dark bedding. It’s $189.99.

11 Large Round Braided Seagrass Basket

At $35, this Brightroom large round seagrass basket is one of the more satisfying buys in the home section. The braided construction is tighter and more substantial than you’d expect, and the scale—genuinely large—makes it useful for blankets, pillows, or oversized items that smaller baskets can’t handle.