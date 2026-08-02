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7 Best Aldi Cleaning Finds Under $5

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 2, 2026
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Shop 7 Aldi cleaning finds under $5, from Magic Erasers to trash bags.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 2, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are a regular Aldi shopper, you already understand why the grocery store has a cult following. Not only does it sell the most delicious food and beverages for unbeatable prices, but it also has a revolving inventory of everything from candles and bed sheets to furniture and exercise equipment. In the hodgepodge of inventory, Aldi also carries a small but mighty collection of off-brand cleaning supplies. Which should you buy, according to shoppers? Here are the 7 best Aldi cleaning finds under $5, according to shoppers.

1
Aldi’s Swiffer Pads

Radiance Lavender Wet Floor Wipes
Aldi

Aldi’s version of Swiffer pads is under $5 and a shopper favorite. “Love the swiffer mop pads! I hate strong scented cleaning products and was really worried about them but for the price (and mess at home) I couldn’t pass them up. Will be repurchasing regularly!” one Redditor declared.

2
And, the Trash Bags

Boulder Flex Odor Control Trash Bags Lvndr Scent
Aldi

The Aldi trash bags are also a serious hit. “I’ve also had good luck with them. We buy them regularly. Never had a problem with them. At least not yet,” one person says. “I use the white kitchen bags exclusively – never an issue,” adds another.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3
The Off-Brand Magic Erasers

Power Force Cleaning Eraser Pads
Aldi

Magic Erasers are a secret weapon for cleaning almost anything. If you don’t want to pay top dollar, head over to Aldi. “The off-brand ‘magic erasers’ are great,” a shopper says. ” I highly recommend the disposable ‘cleaning eraser pads’ that are knock-off Magic Erasers,” a third agrees.

4
The Windex Dupe

person cleaning a glass window, easy home tips
Shutterstock

If you want to clean glass or windows, Windex is the go-to name-brand product. However, some shoppers maintain that the Aldi alternative is even better. “I think the windex works better than real windex,” another shopper added.

5
And, the Multi-Spray Cleaner

Power Force Lemon Scented All Purpose Cleaner
Aldi

Another cleaning spray that does the trick for less? The multi-spray cleaner. The same shopper added, “and I like the multi spray cleaner as well.”

6
Toilet Cleaner

Power Force Bathroom Cleaner
Aldi

Looking for a toilet cleaner? Lots of shoppers maintain that the toilet bowl cleaner is a near-perfect name-brand dupe. “The toilet bowl cleaner works well and is comparable to the Clorox brand gel,” one Redditor declares.

7
Laundry Products

Tandil Fresh Essentials Liquid Laundry Detergent
Aldi

You can’t go wrong with the laundry products. “i use the free & clear unscented tandil laundry detergent (when it’s in stock & i’m actually able to buy it when i need it lol) & it works just as good as “all” and purex brands that i have used as well,” says a Redditor. “I second the Tandil fabric softener sheets,” another adds.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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