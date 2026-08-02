Shop 7 Aldi cleaning finds under $5, from Magic Erasers to trash bags.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are a regular Aldi shopper, you already understand why the grocery store has a cult following. Not only does it sell the most delicious food and beverages for unbeatable prices, but it also has a revolving inventory of everything from candles and bed sheets to furniture and exercise equipment. In the hodgepodge of inventory, Aldi also carries a small but mighty collection of off-brand cleaning supplies. Which should you buy, according to shoppers? Here are the 7 best Aldi cleaning finds under $5, according to shoppers.

1 Aldi’s Swiffer Pads

Aldi’s version of Swiffer pads is under $5 and a shopper favorite. “Love the swiffer mop pads! I hate strong scented cleaning products and was really worried about them but for the price (and mess at home) I couldn’t pass them up. Will be repurchasing regularly!” one Redditor declared.

2 And, the Trash Bags

The Aldi trash bags are also a serious hit. “I’ve also had good luck with them. We buy them regularly. Never had a problem with them. At least not yet,” one person says. “I use the white kitchen bags exclusively – never an issue,” adds another.

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3 The Off-Brand Magic Erasers

Magic Erasers are a secret weapon for cleaning almost anything. If you don’t want to pay top dollar, head over to Aldi. “The off-brand ‘magic erasers’ are great,” a shopper says. ” I highly recommend the disposable ‘cleaning eraser pads’ that are knock-off Magic Erasers,” a third agrees.

4 The Windex Dupe

If you want to clean glass or windows, Windex is the go-to name-brand product. However, some shoppers maintain that the Aldi alternative is even better. “I think the windex works better than real windex,” another shopper added.

5 And, the Multi-Spray Cleaner

Another cleaning spray that does the trick for less? The multi-spray cleaner. The same shopper added, “and I like the multi spray cleaner as well.”

6 Toilet Cleaner

Looking for a toilet cleaner? Lots of shoppers maintain that the toilet bowl cleaner is a near-perfect name-brand dupe. “The toilet bowl cleaner works well and is comparable to the Clorox brand gel,” one Redditor declares.

7 Laundry Products

You can’t go wrong with the laundry products. “i use the free & clear unscented tandil laundry detergent (when it’s in stock & i’m actually able to buy it when i need it lol) & it works just as good as “all” and purex brands that i have used as well,” says a Redditor. “I second the Tandil fabric softener sheets,” another adds.