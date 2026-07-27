11 Best New Aldi Pantry and Kitchen Organization Finds Under $13

Shop 11 new Aldi pantry and kitchen organization finds under $13, from caddies to bins.

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If you have been putting off that kitchen and pantry organization project, consider this your lucky week. Aldi has tons of new kitchen organizing tools hitting the store, and they are all under $13. From tea storage caddies to refrigerator bins, there are tons of useful items you probably didn’t even think of that will be ready for grabs. The only con? The most popular items tend to sell out fast. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Aldi pantry kitchen organization finds under $13.

1 Dispenser for Grains or Cereal/slidetitle] Move over OXO. Aldi has the most clever food storage solutions imaginable right now. Choose from the Crofton Round Dispenser or the Crofton Square Dispenser. Each holds various dry foods like cereal, grains, and more, saving space. [slidetitle num="2"]A Deli Meat Storage Solution

I hate that sandwich meat and pre-sliced cheese don’t keep for very long. I love the concept of this Crofton Deli ProKeeper, just $9.99. There are also similar organizers for pasta and crackers for the same price.

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3 A Hydration Storage Caddy

If you have a collection of hydration packets, tea bags, and other similar packs, and aren’t sure what to do with them, Aldi has the perfect storage solution, and it’s just $9.99. The Crofton Hydration Storage Caddy is a genius item with slots for all your hydration items.

4 Meal Planners That Stick to the Fridge

Get your meals organized with the help of Aldi. For just $4.99, there are a handful of little items to jot down meal ideas, grocery lists, and more. The Joie Magnetic Meal Planner sticks on your refrigerator and offers places to write down your weekly menu and what to buy.

5 A Can Organizer

If you are anything like me, you have tons of soda cans. The Crofton Can Organizer is just $4.99 and stacks and stores soda cans in your fridge to save space.

6 Large Clear Trays

Sure, every refrigerator has a few bins to store fruits and veggies, but if you are like me, it is never enough space. Thanks to Aldi, you can buy another storage bin, aka the Crofton Large Tray Clear, for just $4.99.

7 A Condiment Turntable

The Crofton Turntable is basically a “lazy Susan” for your condiments. It spins around, showing off ketchup, mustard, mayo, or whatever else you want to put on it, making it easier for you find them in your fridge. Get it for $4.99.

8 Storage Containers

If you are using the same food storage containers over and over again, it might be time to invest in a new set. For $9.99 get the Crofton 10pc Food Storage Set, which comes with different shapes and sizes for all your food storage needs.

9 A Sweep Set

It’s always a good idea to keep cleaning supplies in your pantry. For $8.99 get the Easy Home Upright Sweep Set, which comes with a broom and dustpan.

10 A Tea Storage Caddy

If you drink a lot of tea, it’s time to organize tea bags. Get the Crofton Tea Storage Caddy for $8.99. The plastic caddy has multiple slots for different flavors and varieties.

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11 A Pasta Storage Container

Keep pasta fresh with the help of Aldi. The Crofton Pasta ProKeeper is just $9.99 and is the perfect place to store your spaghetti and save cabinet space.