Shop 7 new Aldi home finds under $10, from cooling bed pillows to apple snackle boxes.

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I love shopping for home goodies at Aldi. Not just a great place to buy delicious foods and drinks, the European store is also an amazing resource for clothing, shoes, furniture, gadgets, and home decor. And, the best thing is, the majority of items are under $10. The worst? The hottest items tend to sell out within days of hitting the store. What should you shop for to get the best deals? Here are the 7 best new Aldi home finds under $10.

”1″An Back-to-school season is starting with some kids back in classes in just a few short weeks. Pick up this Crofton Apple Tower Snackle Box for just $3.99 to store and stash fruit, snacks, and other items. Kids will enjoy the apple-themed twisted design, perfect for the school year. [slidetitle num="2"]A Cooling Bed Pillow

Cooling bed pillows are among the items you would never expect to find at Aldi. However, shoppers love the KIRKTON HOUSE Premium Cool Touch Bed Pillows, $9.99 each. Each one is cool to the touch and made of a breathable knit fabric with a hypoallergenic fiber fill. You can also toss it in the wash.

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3 Nesting Measuring Cups and Bowl Set

The Crofton Blue Gradient Mix & Prep Set is an 8-piece set with everything you need for mixing, prepping, and measuring. The nesting set includes bowls, a colander, and measuring cups, and the design saves cabinet space. Each item has easy-grip handles for comfortable use. Get the set for $9.99.

4 A Coffee Cup Snack Set

If the apple snacking set is for kids, the Crofton Coffee Cup Tower is targeted at adults and even teachers! It is another adorable snack receptacle that slides open to reveal two separate snack compartments. Get the genius item for $3.99.

5 Food Storage Set

There are always lots of food storage options at Aldi, which are super affordable. The latest are the Crofton Blue Rectangle Containers and Crofton Green Round Containers, which comes in sets of three and are amazing for keeping food fresh.

6 Air Fryer Accessories

Find all your air fryer accessories at Aldi to help you cook a variety of items more efficiently. These Crofton Flat Silicone Liner Air Fryer Liners come with three different liners for just $6.99. Each is reusable and washable, catches drips and crumbs, and fits popular air fryer sizes.

7 And, New Candles

There are lots of new candles at Aldi, many of them giving Bath & Body Works vibes for less. This KIRKTON HOUSE Sparkling Champagne 3 Wick Candle is such a steal for just $4.99. Other scents include Ambered Vanilla Sugar and Enchanted Rose.