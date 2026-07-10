11 Best New Aldi Back to School Finds Under $20 Hitting Shelves Now

Shop 11 Aldi back-to-school finds under $20, from premium kids' backpacks to macaroon highlighters.

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We are already a third of the way into July, which means that some of us are just into the first month of summer, while others are getting ready to head back to school in a few weeks. Whether you like to gather supplies ahead of time or are already well into your school supply hunt, Aldi is here to help. Back-to-school is starting to hit stores on July 15th, with a huge collection of products in this week’s “upcoming Aldi finds.” What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Aldi back-to-school finds under $10 hitting shelves now.

1 So Many Cute Backpacks

Sure, you can spend $30, $40, $50 or more on your child’s backpack, but what’s the point? My kids usually destroy their backpacks before the end of the year. And Aldi has so many adorable patterns to choose from for the L&D Premium Kids Backpack this year, just $16.99 each. Patterns including Butterfly, Checker, Dino, Floral, and Sports.

2 Matching Food Flasks

Just like Pottery Barn Kids, you can get all the matching accessories for your backpack, including the Crofton Kids Food Flask for $7.99. It is perfect for packing lunches, as you can put anything from soup to macaroni and cheese in it.

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3 Matching Stainless Water Bottles

Again, you can pay $30 for a name-brand water bottle for your kids, which they will inevitably break or lose within a few months, or buy a few Crofton Kids Stainless Steel Water Bottles for $5.99, which conveniently match the other back-to-school gear.

4 They Even Have Matching Reusable Bags

Reusable snack and sandwich bags are great for the environment, and also super cute packed in a lunch. This set of Crofton Dino/Checker Bags comes in a variety of patterns and is just $4.99

5 Stacking Cups

I love snack stackers because they let you pack a variety of kids’ snacks and are convenient to carry. The Crofton Stacking Cup is perfect for little hands, comes in a few color options, and costs just $4.99.

6 Adorable Sandwich Cutters

You don’t have to be a Pinterest mom to give your kids the ultimate sandwich experience at lunchtime with the Crofton Sandwich or Lunch Accessories. Each set comes in a variety of shapes and costs just $1.99. It makes cutting sandwiches simple and fun.

7 Smaller Sandwich Cutters

If you want to make their sandwiches bite-sized, use this smaller set of three Crofton Sandwich or Lunch Accessories for just $1.99. This set comes with a mini circle, heart, and star cutter.

8 A School Journal

This Pembrook My School Years Journal is such a sweet back-to-school gift for your kid, offering them the opportunity to journal about their school year. Get it, or choose from another similar journal, for just $9.99.

9 Macaroon Highlighters

You can go to Target and get regular highlighters for your kids, or spend $3.99 on a preppier, funner version at Aldi. The Pembrook Highlighters neatly stack together and come in a few adorable shapes, including these macarons.

10 And, Preppy Pencil Cases

For $4.99, there are also a variety of Pembrook Silicone Pencil Cases for every kind of kid. This gamer set, shaped like a video game controller, is adorable, but there is also a rainbow and a super fun, Croc-like version that you can stick charms onto.

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11 And, Cute Notebooks

If plain striped notebooks aren’t fancy enough for your kid but you are still on a budget, Aldi has got your back. The Pembrook Notebook is just $4.99 and comes in a few really adorable patterns, like this pink letterboard style.