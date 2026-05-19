11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi gas summer essentials under $20, from picnic gear to outdoor games.

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Aldi is helping shoppers gear up for summer with a new lineup of outdoor entertaining essentials, games, picnic gear, and water play activities. Best of all, everything is under $20. Keep in mind that the Aldi Finds section rotates its inventory weekly, so you’ll have to act fast before time runs out. Score big and saving big with these 11 new Aldi arrivals for under $20.

1 Woven Flatware Caddy

Perfect for park picnics and backyard gatherings, the Woven Flatware Caddy ($13) keeps forks, spoons, knives, and other utensils neatly organized all in one place. The convenient handle makes it easy to pass amongst tables and guests.

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2 Lemon Board

Turn this Lemon Board ($3) into a serving tray, charcuterie platter, or cutting board. Its lightweight design and easy-to-clean surface make it a great pick for outdoor gatherings.

3 Portable Handheld Fan

Take my advice: The Portable Handheld Fan ($7) is a summer must-have. Whether you’re exploring the city or sitting through a sporting event, this compact gadget delivers instant relief from the heat and fits conveniently in your purse.

4 4-Pack Ombre Canned Glasses

Enjoy your iced coffee or prebiotic soda on the go with the 4-Pack Ombre Canned Glasses ($7). Then, remove the lids and use them to serve homemade watermelon margaritas during backyard hangouts. Even better, the glasses are dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleanup.

5 Strawberry Ceramic Baker

Bring a touch of summer to your kitchen with this charming Strawberry Ceramic Baker ($6), ideal for molten chocolate cake, fruit crisps, and baked egg recipes. Alternatively, you can turn it into a vessel for cereal, soups, and ice cream.

6 Glass Beverage Dispenser

If you’re the hostess with the mostess, snag this Glass Beverage Dispenser ($13) for all your summer parties. It works for cucumber water, freshly squeezed lemonade, and batched cocktails. The gold hardware gives it an elevated touch.

7 Vinyl Floral Tablecloth

Take some of the stress out of hosting and opt for a Vinyl Floral Tablecloth ($3). It’s spill-resistant and wipes clean in seconds, keeping your table looking fresh all summer long. Plus, if you have to toss it out, you won’t be losing a pretty penny.

8 Crane Bocce Set

Tired of kicking around the soccer ball? Pick up the Crane Bocce Set ($13), includes eight bocce balls in four colors for team play, a target ball, and portable carrying case.

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9 Woven Serving Tray

Elevate your dining setup with a rattan and faux ceramic Woven Serving Tray ($13). It has reinforced handles for easy, stable carrying.

10 Soft Sided Basket Cooler

A structured silhouette makes this Soft Sided Basket Cooler ($10) a sturdy pick for picnics. It features a wide zippered opening, metal handles, and an exterior pocket for holding personal essentials like your keys and wallet.

11 Seashell Splash Pad

The Seashell Splash Pad ($7) prioritizes safe, water-sprinkler play without pooling water, making it a fun option for kids on hot summer days. Its lightweight, compact design is easy to fold up and bring along.