11 Best New Aldi Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Aldi home decor finds this week, from gingham tablecloths to a solar cow figurine.

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The Aldi Finds aisle in May is a different animal than what you see in February. The gingham tablecloths come out. Lavender watering cans, too. And somehow, a solar cow for your garden makes complete sense right next to a citronella candle and a cheerful welcome mat.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen or your porch, this week’s home decor arrivals mix practical updates and fun seasonal accents for every one of your spaces. But there’s one catch: Like always, they’re priced to sell—meaning most of what’s here will be gone before next Wednesday’s restock.

1 Belavi Lavender Watering Can

A watering can is a daily-use garden tool that doubles as decor on a porch or patio, so it’s worth having one that looks as good as it functions. This Belavi lavender watering can brings a soft, seasonal color to a practical purchase—a big upgrade for just $9.99.

2 Belavi Solar Garden Figurine—Cow

Solar garden figurines charge by day and glow after dark, bringing life to your garden bed after hours. This Belavi solar garden cow—part of a popular series that also includes bees, gnomes, and more—is especially cute and whimsical. Get yours for $9.99.

3 Kirkton House 3-Segment Candle—Yellow

A three-segment candle is a distinctive format—three connected pillars that burn together and create a warm, layered light effect. This Kirkton House 3-segment candle in yellow is a decorative piece that works on a coffee table, a console, or a mantel and looks considerably nicer than its $12.99 price tag.

4 Belavi Pink Raised Planter

The Belavi pink raised planter stands just under two feet tall and assembles quickly with included hardware—no tools required beyond a Phillips head screwdriver. It works for planting directly or holding potted plants, and the pastel pink finish is a cheerful spring addition to a porch or patio. It sells out fast every year at $14.99.

5 Assorted Hanging Basket

A flowering hanging basket is the quickest way to add immediate, full color to a porch, deck, or window frame without waiting for anything to grow. These Aldi assorted hanging baskets arrive in bloom and are ready to hang. At $8.99, buying two to flank a front door is an easy call: low effort, high visual impact.

6 Kirkton House Indoor/Outdoor Tablecloth—Gingham

A gingham tablecloth at the right size is a summer entertaining essential that makes a backyard dinner table look guest-ready. This Kirkton House 60×102 gingham indoor/outdoor tablecloth is built to handle outdoor conditions, which means it can stay on a patio table through the whole season without issue. It’s $7.99.

7 Kirkton House Indoor/Outdoor Tablecloth—Summer Floral

The summer floral version of Aldi’s indoor/outdoor tablecloth is for anyone who wants a more botanical, garden-party feel at the table than a gingham check delivers. This Kirkton House 60×102 summer floral tablecloth works indoors and out at the same $7.99 price, in a print that reads seasonal without being precious about it.

8 Crofton Flowers 2-Pack Kitchen Towel Set

A set of printed kitchen towels is a small home update that costs almost nothing and freshens up a kitchen noticeably. This Crofton flowers 2-pack kitchen towel set brings a botanical print to a daily-use item—functional and cheerful enough to leave out on a counter rather than hidden in a drawer. It’s $4.99 for the pair.

9 Kirkton House Plush Throw—Bow Lattice

A plush throw at $4.99 is one of the better value propositions in this week’s drop. This Kirkton House bow lattice plush throw measures 50 by 60 inches—a solid sofa throw size—with a bow lattice pattern that reads decorative rather than purely functional. At this price, grabbing one for a guest room or a reading chair may be the easiest thing you do all week.

10 Kirkton House Citronella Tin Candle—Galvanized

A citronella candle in a galvanized tin is a summer porch staple that solves the outdoor bug problem while looking better than a standard citronella bucket. This Kirkton House citronella tin candle has the rustic, utilitarian look of a galvanized metal container that fits naturally on a deck table or a patio ledge. It’s $4.99.

11 Kirkton House Deluxe Summer Mat—Home Sweet Home

“Home Sweet Home”: That’s just how you want to feel every time you open your door. This Kirkton House 18×30 deluxe summer mat strikes the right note for a May—welcoming without being fussy, and summer-ready without being overly themed. Bright and floral, it’s a quick entryway refresh that holds up through foot traffic and outdoor conditions. And at $6.99, you won’t waste any time worrying when people actually wipe their feet on it.