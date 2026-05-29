11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Get the most out of your backyard with this popular patio furniture, garden decor, and pool add-ons.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In case you didn’t know, Tractor Supply is a fantastic resource for outdoor decor. And now that summer is officially upon us, we’re going above and beyond to finalize the look of our patios and backyards for the season. This week, we’ve noticed that customers are going big on some particular items, with patio furniture, games, garden supplies, and general decor among some of the best sellers. Here are what we think are the best new Tractor Supply outdoor living finds that are flying off shelves right now.

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1 Safavieh Hantom Bench

By now, it should be clear that the Best Life team loves an Adirondack chair. So imagine how excited we got when we came across this supersized version! This Safavieh Hantom Bench ($399.99) is perfect for couples who like porch relaxation as much as we do.

2 Red Shed 36 in. Solar Flower Lamp Garden Stake

This year, you can give your garden a literal glow-up with this Red Shed 36 in. Solar Flower Lamp Garden Stake ($23.99). It starts as an eye-catching sculpture during daylight, before becoming a lit beacon after sunset. It’s perfect for lighting a walkway or turning your flower beds into a nighttime spectacle.

Children of the ’90s know that the best spiral you will ever throw tends to happen when you’re tossing around a NERF product. Relive those glory days (and potentially pass it on to the next generation) with this NERF Pro Grip Football ($11.99), which is perfect for backyard games or tossing around at the beach.

4 Harper & Willow Geometric Windchime

Beautiful pieces of furniture are one thing, but it’s something special when a piece of decor can work in tandem with nature to enhance your space. That’s why we love this Harper & Willow Geometric Windchime ($56.99), which uses reflective pieces to throw light and catch the eye with every breeze.

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5 Even Embers Americana Fire Pit

Fire pits have quickly become the centerpiece of most backyard setups, if only because they’ve become so easy to install. This Even Embers Americana Fire Pit ($119.99) not only provides a place to stay warm, but also adds an element of patriotism to the overall look.

6 Red Shed Riverside Double Glider with Table

Making the most of your outdoor time will definitely require the right furniture. And what better way to deck out your deck, patio, or backyard than with this Red Shed Riverside Double Glider with Table ($239.99)?

The vaguely retro piece provides a relaxing place to sit for you and a companion, made from a weather-resistant metal that will help it stand the test of time. And the best part? It’s currently on sale for $60 off!

7 GroundWork Gray Wooden Raised Bed Planter

If you ask us, any raised flower bed is a great way to decorate an outdoor space. But this GroundWork Gray Wooden Raised Bed Planter ($110.49) has a neutral, sleek look that makes it work with practically any motif. It’s also easier to tend to by removing the need to bend down to get at your plants!

8 RedStone Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tool Set, 3-Piece

If you’re leaning into a whole new outdoor cooking arrangement, you’re going to need the right implements to actually put it to use! And if we’re being honest, it doesn’t really get better than the value of this RedStone Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tool Set ($9.99). Complete with a spatula, brush, and set of tongs, it’s everything you’ll need to get flipping—for a lot less.

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9 Vita Heartwood Cedar Arbor

Really want to inject some ambiance and character into your garden pathway? This Vita Heartwood Cedar Arbor ($319.99) is made of durable cedar and is ideal for climbing flowers and plants to create a living ceiling. It’s an unparalleled outdoor design move!

10 Red Shed Battery-Powered LED Lantern

Don’t fret about wiring if you’re looking to add lighting. This Red Shed Battery-Powered LED Lantern ($23.99) is battery-powered and will help illuminate your space, all while still looking good even when it’s switched off.

11 Red Shed Solar Powered Pool Light

The ultimate ambiance move in any backyard is getting your swimming space to change its look. This Red Shed Solar Powered Pool Light ($13.99) comes with a handy remote, allowing you to change colors to match the mood and set the ambiance.