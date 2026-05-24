11 Best New Harbor Freight Backyard Finds This Week

Get ready to embrace summer with lighting solutions, shade solutions, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If I’ve noticed anything while working on my project list as we head into summer, it’s that there aren’t many things that feel better than having your backyard primed and ready for the season. And this week, you can get a leg up on your progress with some help from Harbor Freight. The value hardware retailer has all kinds of objects to help you deck out and enjoy your outdoor space, including lighting options, tools, shade solutions, and so much more. Here are the best new Harbor Freight backyard finds this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

1 Luminar Outdoor String Lights

Summer is all about those evenings out on the patio and in the backyard. But if you want to keep the gathering going well after the sun goes down, you’ll need some Luminar Outdoor String Lights ($24.99). These LED bulbs give off a great light, lasting up to 24 times longer than incandescents while using 85 percent less energy.

Want to go even greener or illuminate a remote space far from your power supply? There’s also Luminar Outdoor Solar String Lights ($34.99), which pull power from the sun and switch on automatically at night. They’re perfect for those pathways, porches, and garden areas!

2 One Stop Gardens Solar LED Spotlight

Looking for some lighting closer to the ground? This One Stop Gardens Solar LED Spotlight ($8.99) is the easy way to get that dramatic uplight effect outdoors, which is perfect for creating a super dramatic look against your walls, plants, flags, and decorations.

3 10 x 50 Wide-Angle Binoculars

If you’re as big on birdwatching lately as we are, you’re going to want a pair of these 10 x 50 Wide-Angle Binoculars ($19.99). With a crisp 10x magnification and rugged, durable frame, they’re perfect for getting yourself closer to nature from afar (whether that’s in your backyard or beyond).

It’s also clear to see that customers think this is one of Harbor Freight’s better deals based on many of the reviews. “For $20, I love them,” reads one. “They perform exactly as they should. They’re plenty sharp and bright, and I’ve had no issues with viewing or focusing.”

4 Outdoor Bug Zapper

While we all love spending time in our backyards during the warmer months, there’s nothing worse than having your party crashed by a bunch of bugs. You can take care of those pesky flying and biting insects with this Outdoor Bug Zapper ($34.99), which provides coverage for a full half-acre of space from mosquitoes, flies, yellow jackets, wasps, moths, and more.

Reviews for the product praise it for being “fast and effective” at reclaiming those precious outdoor spaces from the swarms. “It worked so fast upon plugging in, I initially thought it was shorting out,” writes one customer. “Instead, it did the job so fast and effectively that I could work in my shop for hours whenever it was on, regardless of the bug season.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Deals Starting This Week.

5 Luminar Outdoor Solar Dragonfly LED String Lights

Part of enjoying your garden is finding ways to bring it to life in new ways at night. And that’s exactly what these Luminar Outdoor Solar Dragonfly LED String Lights ($7.99) can do, turning any bush, shrub, or tree into a twinkling spectacle after the sun goes down.

Customers say that besides being well-priced, they also work surprisingly well. “It lit up my backyard in such a pretty way, the lights lasting late into the night,” writes one reviewer. “I love this set so much that I purchased an additional set for myself!”

6 Luminar Outdoor Solar LED Bronze Finish Lantern

Can’t seem to get the lighting right during your patio dinners? This Luminar Outdoor Solar LED Bronze Finish Lantern ($7.99) is the perfect way to set that cozy, romantic vibe outdoors, including a flickering effect that makes it look like the real thing.

We love the solar charging capabilities as much as customers, it seems. “Started with two. Now I have six,” confesses one. “They look beautiful both during the day and at night. If there is good sunlight throughout the day, they stay lit all night long. There is nothing not to like about these lanterns.”

7 Bauer Pruning Saw

Staying on top of your lawn work is an essential part of backyard upkeep. Fortunately, this Bauer Pruning Saw ($64.99) makes it easier than ever to keep those bushes, trees, and shrubs in check, capable of cutting branches up to 4.75″ in diameter and carrying enough juice for 162 cuts per charge.

“This thing is a beast,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I have used it for everything from limbs, small trees, to cutting up old boards for the fire pit. The battery has lasted hours and hours. This is the best surprise for a product I knew nothing about.”

https://www.harborfreight.com/20v-brushless-cordless-5-in-pruning-saw-tool-only-70623.html

8 HFT Mesh Weather-Resistant Tarp

Setting up a shaded area is key if you’re planning on spending time outdoors this spring and summer. But if a big umbrella isn’t in your budget, you might want to consider this HFT Mesh Weather-Resistant Tarp ($24.99) for a fraction of the price. The 8-foot by 10-foot piece blocks out 60 to 70 percent of the sun’s heat (which also makes it a fantastic option for DIY carport).

While many customers in the review section say they’re using it for their own personal shade, others point out just how versatile it really is. Some use it to protect plants during a hail forecast, while others say it’s great for keeping equipment like outdoor freezers from roasting. One even says the added shade it provides to the back of their house has dropped their indoor temperatures by more than 10 degrees!

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 Niagara 50 ft. High-Performance Contractor-Grade Hose

Whether it’s watering the grass, washing the car, or getting the sprinkler ready, you really can’t oversell a good hose when decking out your backyard. We think this Niagara 50 ft. Contractor-Grade Hose ($39.99) is the kind of high-performance product at a bargain consumer price we can seriously get behind.

Customers appear to agree, with some calling it a “solid product that gives great value for the money.” Others cite the “great quality” and love the fact that it doesn’t kink.

10 Niagara Thumb Control Hose Nozzle

Now that you’ve got your fancy new hose, you’re going to need a way to control it! This Thumb Control Hose Nozzle ($10.99) has eight different settings from shower to jet, making it easy to get the exact flow type you need for the moment. The real selling point, though, is the handy thumb control that saves your hand muscles from having to squeeze all the way through a marathon watering session!

11 1,200 lb. Capacity Steel Utility Cart

You may recall that we’ve talked up this 1,200 lb. Capacity Steel Utility Cart ($189.99) before. But we’re here to belabor the point that this handy tool will make it so much easier to handle chores in your backyard, whether that’s planting, weeding, or even just toting around heavy equipment or supplies.

Harbor Freight customers love the “versatility” of the tool as much as we do, especially the collapsible sides that make it easier to transport oversized items. “This was not difficult to assemble,” writes one. “It is solid and works easily, and also can be attached to the garden tractor to move when loaded heavier than can be pulled by hand. Wish I had found it sooner.”