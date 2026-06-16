11 Best New Kohl’s Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Shop the best new Kohl's finds for June, from flamingo mugs to a Ninja Slushi cocktail maker.

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Kohl’s June selection has gone full-summer mode: the Celebrate Together summer line is stocking the kitchen and table category with fruit slice placemats, flamingo mugs, terry loop towels, and a yarn-dye tablecloth, all under $15. Meanwhile, the tech and appliance section has your summer party needs covered with a JBL Flip 7, a pair of waterproof rock speakers for the yard, and a professional Ninja Slushi cocktail maker that’s one of one. It’s a wide range executed with surprising coherence, and most of it is on sale. Here are eleven finds worth knowing about this June.

1 Celebrate Together Summer 4-Pack Fruit Slice Embroidered Placemats

This set of four embroidered fruit slice placemats from Celebrate Together makes a summer dinner feel dressed without having to create an entire tablescape. Bright, colorful, and perfect for outdoor dining, they’re an easy upgrade for just $9.59.

2 Celebrate Together Summer Flamingo Handle Ceramic Mug

Your morning coffee mug should bring you joy, and this one will. It’s got a flamingo handle on a striped ceramic base, with a pretty turquoise and pink palette just right for summer. It’s $6.71, and very possibly your most cheerful purchase of the month.

3 Celebrate Together Summer 4-Pack Terry Loop Kitchen Towels

Terry loop kitchen towels absorb faster and hold more than standard flat weave—the material difference that makes a kitchen towel actually useful rather than decorative. Sold as a set of four for $7.19, these Celebrate Together terry loop kitchen towels are the restocking purchase that makes the kitchen function better immediately.

4 Celebrate Together Summer 4-Piece Plastic Cereal Bowl Set

Matching is out. Coordinating is in. This set of four plastic cereal bowls in cool multi colors is the summer dining essential that handles poolside snacks, outdoor breakfasts, and kid meals without the anxiety of breakable dishware near water. They’re $7.27 for the set.

5 Celebrate Together Summer Yarn-Dye Tablecloth

A yarn-dye tablecloth has a depth and texture that printed tablecloths can’t replicate. The color is woven into the fabric rather than applied on top, which means it holds through washing and outdoor use without fading or peeling. This Celebrate Together summer yarn-dye tablecloth is $14.39.

6 JBL Vibe Beam 2 True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

JBL’s Vibe Beam 2 earbuds bring active noise cancellation to a price point that makes them accessible to anyone who’s been putting off the upgrade. These JBL Vibe Beam 2 noise-cancelling earbuds are $39.99, and make commutes, workouts, and long flights significantly more manageable.

7 JBL Flip 7 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker—Purple

The JBL Flip 7 is a portable speaker that’s earned its reputation through consistent performance in exactly the conditions a portable speaker needs to survive—drops, water, outdoor use, and being passed around at a party. This JBL Flip 7 in purple is $99.99 and the audio investment that lasts through multiple summers.

8 iLive Geo Waterproof Rock Speaker Pair

Waterproof speakers designed to look like rocks are the outdoor audio solution for anyone who wants sound in the backyard without the visual presence of a speaker on a stand. This iLive Geo waterproof rock speaker pair is $79.99—the landscape-integrated audio find that makes a backyard gathering sound better without changing how it looks.

9 Juniors’ Ninety Nine Tunneled Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit

Made for juniors, this pink and orange one-piece has a cute structural detail: a tunneled cut-out that makes it read as more fashion-forward than a standard swimsuit. This Ninety Nine tunneled cut-out one-piece swimsuit is $24.64.

10 Ninja Foodi 8-Qt Dual Zone 2-Basket Air Fryer with 6 Functions

An air fryer with two independent baskets that can cook different foods at different temperatures simultaneously? Yes, please. The Ninja Foodi DualZone lets you cook a protein and a vegetable at the same time, and get them both right. This Ninja Foodi 8-qt DualZone 2-basket air fryer is $159.99.

11 Ninja Slushi 5-in-1 Professional 88-oz Frozen Drink Maker

The professional Ninja Slushi is the frozen cocktail and mocktail machine that handles 88 ounces of whatever the occasion requires — margaritas, frozen lemonades, slushy cocktails — with five functions and the kind of output capacity that makes it the right investment for anyone who entertains regularly. This Ninja Slushi 5-in-1 professional frozen drink maker is $349.99.