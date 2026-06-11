11 Best New Kohl’s Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

New Kohl’s home finds include rugs, bedding, and seasonal decor updates.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Don’t overlook Kohl’s when it comes to basic home furnishings and decor. The department store has a robust home goods section featuring top name brands and trending products. Whether you’re updating your bedroom or looking for seasonal accents, here are the 11 best new home finds hitting shelves at Kohl’s this month.

1 Washable Floral Area Rug

This Washable Floral Area Rug ($150) would look beautiful in a nursery, bedroom, or open-concept living space. It has a durable rubber backing to keep it securely in place, while the low-pile weave makes it easy to maintain and clean.

RELATED: 11 Target Bedding Finds So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”.

2 Natural Rustic Base Accent Table Lamp

Jazz up your console table or entryway with the Natural Rustic Base Accent Table Lamp ($20). Although large in stature, its earthy texture blends seamlessly into its surroundings, making the lamp a subtle decor piece that contributes warmth and ambiance.

3 Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushions

Available in eight prints, this Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushions (on sale for $35 per two-pack) adds a fun pop of color to your bistro table. It’s made from water-resistant fabric and filled with medium-firm cushioning for supportive comfort.

4 Floral Ceramic Planter

With its 6.8-inch diameter, this Floral Ceramic Planter ($25) is ideal for small to medium-sized plants, including spider plants, Chinese money plants, and aloe vera, as well as trailing varieties like pothos. Bonus: It has a drainage hole for balanced hydration.

5 Silly Goose Garden Flag

Bring a smile to neighbors and passersby with this humorous Silly Goose Garden Flag (on sale for $9). One shopper said it’s “very cute and adds a fun whimsical detail to my yard.”

6 Stoneware Pedestal Bowl

Stylish yet functional, this Stoneware Pedestal Bowl ($40) can be used as a fruit dish or can be styled with potpourri, orbs, seashells, or other accents as an eye-catching centerpiece. Alternatively, turn it into a serving bowl for large gatherings.

7 Floral Sage Quilt Set

Get your bedroom summer-ready with this lightweight Floral Sage Quilt Set ($180). Made from cotton-blend fabric, it offers a cooler, more breathable alternative to the fleece or jersey-knit bedding you used during winter. It also features a reversible pinstripe design, allowing you to switch things up for a midseason refresh.

8 Woven Tablecloth

Brighten up your dining table or breakfast nook with this beige Woven Tablecloth ($55), available in multiple sizes, including round. The cotton fabric has a textured finish that exudes a sense of luxury.

RELATED: 11 TJ Maxx Kitchen Finds That Look Like Dupes for Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and More.

9 Blackout Curtains

These Blackout Curtains ($80 for two) are energy efficient by design—buffering noise, reducing harsh light, and enhancing privacy. Throw them in the wash for convenient upkeep. Choose from six colors and various sizes.

10 Deep Plate Set of 4

With shallow, raised edges, this Deep Plate Set of 4 ($50) strikes the perfect balance between plates and bowls, making them ideal for dishes with broths and sauces. The stoneware is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

11 Ribbed Glass Candle Warmer Lamp

Viral on TikTok, the Ribbed Glass Candle Warmer Lamp ($40) lets you enjoy your favorite candles without the risk of an open flame. Unlike traditional burning, it melts candles evenly, helping you get the most out of every jar.