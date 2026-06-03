11 Target Bedding Finds So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”

Breathable and affordable Target bedding picks for a cooler, more comfortable sleep.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Your bedroom should feel like a peaceful oasis and that starts with your bedding. From the mattress pad to the pillows you sleep on, every layer plays a role in comfort. And now that we’re entering summer, you’ll want to prioritize more breathable fabrics such as cotton and bamboo. Fortunately, Target has a plethora of bedding options to choose from. Keep reading to see what bedding products Target shoppers are loving most right now.

1 All-Season Waffle Comforter Set

Available in seven neutral shades, the All-Season Waffle Comforter Set (on sale for $75) is a cozy yet breathable bedding option for warmer months. Its lightweight construction offers the plush feel of a down comforter without the extra heft.

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2 Ultra Soft 3″ Mattress Topper

The Ultra Soft 3″ Mattress Topper (on sale for $70) adds a soft, supportive layer for a more comfortable night’s sleep. Shoppers say it helps them “sleep through the night with no interruptions” and offers “the perfect level of softness.”

3 Waffle Blanket

Trade your heavy fleece throw for this airy Waffle Blanket (on sale for $49). The breathable fabric provides just the right amount of warmth without feeling stuffy, and it looks effortlessly chic draped across the foot of your bed.

4 Bennett Taupe Quilt Set

The Bennett Taupe Quilt Set ($170) offers two looks in one thanks to its reversible design. One side features a watercolor-inspired paisley floral print, while the other showcases a white backdrop dotted with taupe medallions. Its lightweight construction makes it ideal for summer, whether used on its own or layered over a down comforter.

5 Goose Down Feather Pillows Set

This Goose Down Feather Pillows Set (on sale for $58) is encased in 100 percent cotton covers that are moisture-wicking and machine washable for easy care. The pillows are available in standard, queen, and king sizes.

6 400-Threat Cotton Sheets

Available only at Target, these 400-Threat Cotton Sheets ($55) feature top and bottom labels for added convenience, and they’re resistant to wrinkles, pills, and shrinking. If blue florals aren’t your aesthetic, the set comes in 19 other prints.

7 100% Washed Cotton Duvet Cover

The 100% Washed Cotton Duvet Cover (on sale for $65) is equipped with eight corner ties for a snug fit and a zippered closure to keep the insert securely in place. Its yarn-dyed fabric shifts subtly with natural and artificial lighting, adding depth and personality to your bedroom.

8 Woven Throw Pillow

More than 2,000 shoppers have picked up this Woven Throw Pillow ($25) in the past month. It features a timeless windowpane pattern that pairs beautifully with both solid and printed bedspreads.

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9 Cooling Sheet Set

Calling all hot sleepers! This Cooling Sheet Set (on sale for $72) is made from moisture-wicking bamboo that repels sweat and helps regulate body temperature for a peaceful night’s sleep. It’s silky soft, gentle on skin, and feels luxurious far beyond its price tag.

10 Waterproof Quilted Mattress Pad

Help extend the life of your mattress with a Waterproof Quilted Mattress Pad ($27). Not only is it machine washable for easy care, but the quilted design has some filling for added comfort.

11 Down Comforter Insert

Now that you’ve got your duvet cover picked out, you’ll need an insert. The Down Comforter Insert (on sale for $83) has earned more than 5,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who say “it’s incredibly soft to the touch” and “provides just the right amount of warmth without being heavy.”