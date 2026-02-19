From cooling pillows to viral fans, these bedroom upgrades are worth grabbing now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When was the last time you did a bedroom refresh? I am not talking about all new furniture. Maybe your mattress has seen better years. Or, you are looking for some spring bedding for the changing season. A new lamp or rug is another easy way to infuse new life into a space. Whatever you need, Costco has options. What should you shop for in the bedroom department? Here are 11 best new Costco bedroom finds flying off shelves this week.

1 The Viral Woozoo Fan

Costco Hot Finds shared a viral Woozoo fan on a pedestal, now in stores. “The Woozoo is back at Costco!” she wrote. “Just in time for these warmer temps!!” a follower commented. “This is the best fan ever,” another added. “I have the little Woozoo and I absolutely love it. Very easy to clean too, which I love!” a third chimed in.

2 Boucle Poufs

Do you need a little pouf or ottoman? Costco Hot Finds found an option. “They’re so pretty! The boucle fabric is so soft!” they wrote. Shoppers agreed. “Those are so cute !!! it would be adorable in the corner of a room as a little reading nook with some decor next to it,” one says.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Rifle and Loloi Rugs

Costco Does It Again shared about pretty rugs for your bedroom. “Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi wool accent rugs are officially at Costco 🌿 Four earthy designs, non-slip backing, and the perfect size for entryways or hallways. $34.99,” they wrote.

4 The Viral Rotating Vanity

Costco Buys shared about the viral roating vanity, “such a smart space-saving find at Costco,” they captioned a post about the $349.99 piece of furniture. “The full-length mirror rotates open to reveal storage for jewelry, accessories, and everyday essentials, which makes it feel super functional without taking up much floor space 🙌🏼 Clean, modern, and surprisingly practical for bedrooms or dressing areas.”

5 The Avocado Organic Pillow

Are you in need of a new bedroom pillow? “Wait, this is such a GOOD Costco sleep upgrade…@avocado.green Queen Size Organic Pillow is available online and at Costco locations nationwide (including Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico)!! 😍 If you’re trying to sleep a little more naturally, the Avocado Organic Pillow is made with a breathable, lofty blend of organic kapok fiber and organic latex, all wrapped in an organic cotton cover,” Costco Buys shared. I love how it balances comfort and support while still sleeping cool. I’d use it for nightly sleep, but also for a guest room refresh, travel recovery, or swapping in when your neck is begging for a better pillow. And if you care about what you’re bringing into your home, it’s certified to high standards including GOTS, MADE SAFE, and GREENGUARD Gold, plus Avocado is a Certified B Corp and Climate Label Certified too!”

6 And, a Cooling Body Pillow

Costco Buys also shared about a cooling body pillow. “Cooling body pillows are back at Costco and these are a must for warm sleepers 👀 The quilted knit fabric is designed to stay cool to the touch, and the oversized shape makes them great for side sleepers or anyone who likes extra support 🙌🏼 Love the neutral color options too,” they wrote. Get it for $14.99.

7 A Beautiful Console

Costco Deals shared about a “Beautiful Mid-Century Modern Accent console,” perfect for any space in your home. “The Bayside Colin 72″ Accent Console is one of the highest-rated furniture finds on Costco.com with a ⭐️4.9 rating — and it’s easy to see why! Crafted from poplar solids and acacia veneers in a rich walnut finish, this statement piece features four vertical louvred doors, gold metal pulls, and soft-close Euro hinges that keep everything quiet and seamless. Inside, you’ll find adjustable shelves, massive cabinet space, and built-in cable cutouts to keep your TV, gaming gear, and media setup clean and organized. This is the perfect blend of mid century modern style, high-end finish, and practical Costco value,” they wrote.

8 A Fabulous Floor Lamp

Brighten up your space with a new floor lamp recommended by Costco Savvy. “I just can’t get over this Bridgeport Barcelona floor lamp I found at Costco 😍…it’s seriously stunning! The gold finish and crystal details make any corner feel so elevated. Grab it while it’s here!” she wrote.

9 A New Mattress

Costco Twins recommend ordering your next mattress at Costco. “Watch what happens when you order a Sealy Posturepedic mattress straight from Costco.com. The process is seriously so easy, and it shows up right at your door. Ordering online was simple, delivery was seamless, and they even took our old mattress away. The Sealy Posturepedic Pro Omak Valley 13-inch Firm Hybrid mattress has supportive coils with memory foam on top, so it contours to your body while still feeling firm and stable — exactly what we were looking for,” they write.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A 3-Piece Comforter Set

Costco Twins shared about the Casual Living bedding set. “How nice is this 3-piece comforter set for $59 and $69!! Such an amazing deal and it’s super soft too!” they wrote.

11 And, an 8 Basket Room Divider

Costco Twins shared about a piece of furniture, a storage unit, and a room divider all in one. “How great is this room divider for $149!! Perfect for any family room, living room, or office!” they write.