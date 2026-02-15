Shop body wash, apparel, bedding, and pet essentials.

New month, new fresh finds from Costco! The warehouse did a little spring cleaning and restocked its shelves with citrus-scented body essentials, sensible sneakers, cooling sheets, beachwear, and more. Best of all, a majority of our must-have picks are under $40. Browse the 11 best new Kirkland items hitting Costco shelves this February below.

1 Natural Citrus Liquid Body Wash

If you coordinate your body wash’s fragrance to the time of year, Kirkland’s Natural Citrus Liquid Body Wash ($12 per two-pack) is right up your alley for spring. The vegan, paraben-free formula is packed with nourishing plant extracts, including chamomile and pomegranate.

2 Men’s Relaxed-Fit Jeans

Did you know that Costco sells Men’s Relaxed-Fit Jeans for just $10? Shoppers say they “surpass Levi’s comfort and style,” and they’re “easy to move and work in.” The jeans come in 36 sizes.

3 Women’s Half-Zip Sweatshirt

I am counting down the days until I can retire my winter coat and slip into something more lightweight, like this Women’s Half-Zip Sweatshirt (on sale for $13). Made from ribbed fabric, the sweatshirt is designed with side slits, a kangaroo pocket, and a standing collar that can also be turned down.

4 Oxi Laundry Products

Target stubborn stains with Kirland’s Oxi Powder ($14). Meanwhile, the brand’s Oxi Power Laundry Detergent Pacs ($24) will take care of everything in the stinky department, while also brightening whites and protecting colors.

5 Frozen Classic Buffalo Wings

Already prepping your March Madness menu? Snag a bag (or two) of these Frozen Classic Buffalo Wings ($19), which heat up in minutes in the airfryer. They’re also handy to have on deck for last-minute dinners or group hangs.

6 Kirkland Signature Nike SB Dunk Lows

TikToker Hype Beast got his hands on Costco’s new sneaker collab with Nike: Kirkland Signature Nike SB Dunk Lows, which retail for $135. The uppers are made from soft, sweatpant-like fabric, and the insoles have cushioned inserts for optimal support. Each pair comes with four pairs of colored laces.

7 680-Thread Count Sheet Set

Made from 100 percent cotton, this 680-Thread Count Sheet Set ($85) features Grip-On technology (no more slippage!) and Cease Control wrinkle-free technology. The fitted sheet is compatible with mattresses up to 18 inches deep. The sheets come in sizes from full to California king, as well as four colors.

8 24 Variety Pack Organic Fruit and Vegetable Pouches

Healthy, pre-packaged snacks are hard to come by nowadays. Enter: 24 Variety Pack organic Fruit and Vegetable Pouches ($15). The blended snacks are USDA organic and contain no added sugar or preservatives. They come in two flavor combinations: Apple Strawberry Spinach and Apple Mango Yellow Carrot Peach.

9 Aero Cloud Pillow Pet Bed

According to one shopper, the Aero Cloud Pillow Pet Bed ($55) offers “a lot of orthopedic cushioned support,” and it’s “very calming and snuggly.” Plus, it’s “hard to find a better bed at a comparable price,” they pointed out.

10 Men’s Swim Shorts

Beach season is right around the corner! TikToker @only.costco.clothes spotted Men’s Swim Shorts ($13) in various prints at Costco. They’re made from quick-dry, stretch fabric and have a hidden zipper back pocket.

11 Double-Sided Everyday Gift Wrap

Kirkland’s Double-Sided Everyday Gift Wrap ($30) is perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and holidays. The set comes with three mega-size rolls, totalling 540 square feet.