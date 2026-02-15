 Skip to content

11 Best New Kirkland Items Hitting Costco Shelves This February

February 15, 2026
Shop body wash, apparel, bedding, and pet essentials.
February 15, 2026
New month, new fresh finds from Costco! The warehouse did a little spring cleaning and restocked its shelves with citrus-scented body essentials, sensible sneakers, cooling sheets, beachwear, and more. Best of all, a majority of our must-have picks are under $40. Browse the 11 best new Kirkland items hitting Costco shelves this February below.

1
Natural Citrus Liquid Body Wash

Kirkland citrus body wash
Costco

If you coordinate your body wash’s fragrance to the time of year, Kirkland’s Natural Citrus Liquid Body Wash ($12 per two-pack) is right up your alley for spring. The vegan, paraben-free formula is packed with nourishing plant extracts, including chamomile and pomegranate.

2
Men’s Relaxed-Fit Jeans

men's jeans
Costco

Did you know that Costco sells Men’s Relaxed-Fit Jeans for just $10? Shoppers say they “surpass Levi’s comfort and style,” and they’re “easy to move and work in.” The jeans come in 36 sizes.

3
Women’s Half-Zip Sweatshirt

women's green quarter-zip sweatshirt
Costco

I am counting down the days until I can retire my winter coat and slip into something more lightweight, like this Women’s Half-Zip Sweatshirt (on sale for $13). Made from ribbed fabric, the sweatshirt is designed with side slits, a kangaroo pocket, and a standing collar that can also be turned down.

4
Oxi Laundry Products

Kirkland dishwashing products
Costco

Target stubborn stains with Kirland’s Oxi Powder ($14). Meanwhile, the brand’s Oxi Power Laundry Detergent Pacs ($24) will take care of everything in the stinky department, while also brightening whites and protecting colors.

5
Frozen Classic Buffalo Wings

Kirkland crispy chicken wings
Costco

Already prepping your March Madness menu? Snag a bag (or two) of these Frozen Classic Buffalo Wings ($19), which heat up in minutes in the airfryer. They’re also handy to have on deck for last-minute dinners or group hangs.

6
Kirkland Signature Nike SB Dunk Lows

@hypebeast

The #Costco Kirkland Signature x #NikeSB Dunk Lows actually released 👀 #sneakers #unboxing

♬ original sound – HYPEBEAST

TikToker Hype Beast got his hands on Costco’s new sneaker collab with Nike: Kirkland Signature Nike SB Dunk Lows, which retail for $135. The uppers are made from soft, sweatpant-like fabric, and the insoles have cushioned inserts for optimal support. Each pair comes with four pairs of colored laces.

7
680-Thread Count Sheet Set

cream sheet set
Costco

Made from 100 percent cotton, this 680-Thread Count Sheet Set ($85) features Grip-On technology (no more slippage!) and Cease Control wrinkle-free technology. The fitted sheet is compatible with mattresses up to 18 inches deep. The sheets come in sizes from full to California king, as well as four colors.

8
24 Variety Pack Organic Fruit and Vegetable Pouches

fruit and vegetable pouches
Costco

Healthy, pre-packaged snacks are hard to come by nowadays. Enter: 24 Variety Pack organic Fruit and Vegetable Pouches ($15). The blended snacks are USDA organic and contain no added sugar or preservatives. They come in two flavor combinations: Apple Strawberry Spinach and Apple Mango Yellow Carrot Peach.

9
Aero Cloud Pillow Pet Bed

pet bed
Costco

According to one shopper, the Aero Cloud Pillow Pet Bed ($55) offers “a lot of orthopedic cushioned support,” and it’s “very calming and snuggly.” Plus, it’s “hard to find a better bed at a comparable price,” they pointed out.

10
Men’s Swim Shorts

@only.costco.clothes

Kirkland Signature Men’s Swim Short — ⭐️$12.99 Colors: Green, Black, Blue Sizes: S–XXL Features: • Stretch fabric • Comfort waistband with liner • Hidden zipper back pocket • Quick-drying Pool, lake, vacation… ready for all of it 🌊☀️ #CostcoFinds #swim #costco #trending #fyp

♬ Don’t Stop (2018 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Beach season is right around the corner! TikToker @only.costco.clothes spotted Men’s Swim Shorts ($13) in various prints at Costco. They’re made from quick-dry, stretch fabric and have a hidden zipper back pocket.

11
Double-Sided Everyday Gift Wrap

gift wrap set
Costco

Kirkland’s Double-Sided Everyday Gift Wrap ($30) is perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and holidays. The set comes with three mega-size rolls, totalling 540 square feet.

