Almost everything is under $50.

From seasonal pieces to luxury spa equipment, Sam’s Club is rolling out the red carpet for its new arrivals section—and most items are under $50. We spotted cooling blankets, kitchen storage, ceramic servingware, novelty candles, and more. Shop the 11 best Sam’s Club new arrivals hitting shelves this week via our curated roundup below.

1 Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board

Carved from natural bamboo, this Member’s Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board (on sale for $15) is the perfect backdrop for game day bites, happy hour apps, and cheese and meat boards. Cooking tip: It can also serve as a cutting board.

2 Brooklinen Dreamweave Waffle Bath Towel Set

PSA! Brooklinen’s Dreawave Waffle Bath Towel Set is 81 percent off at Sam’s Club this Presidents’ Day. The oversized bath towels, which typically retail for $89, are made from 100 percent Turkish cotton with a honeycomb texture that’s ultra-absorbent and quick-drying. Members can nab a two-piece set for just $17, and choose from dark gray, light gray, or light pink.

3 Pursonic Luxury Towel Warmer

Once you experience the Pursonic Luxury Towel Warmer ($100), you’ll never be able to go back. The spacious cylinder can comfortably fit two oversized bath towels, and it’s designed with built-in hanging hooks for robes and garments. You can even throw a blanket in there!

4 Daisy Bath Mats

Add a pop of color to your bathroom with these Daisy Bath Mats ($30). They have a tufted woven pattern that’s highly absorbent and plush, as well as a non-slip rubber backing for safety. Best of all, they’re machine washable. Choose from warm or cool colors.

5 Oxygenics Square Shower Head

The Oxygenics Square Shower Head ($25) features six settings: Micro oxygenics, pendulum, sheer, widestream, focusstream, and widestream + focusstream combo. The energy-efficient shower head can save you up to $125 annually on water costs, per the brand.

6 Floral Ceramic Servingware

Dish your homemade pasta salad or fruit medley in these 2-Piece Floral Ceramic Prep and Serve Bowls ($17), which also double as prep bowls for tossing salads, mixing batters, and marinating meats. For your dining table, opt for this stunning 4-Piece Ceramic Floral Texture Salad Plate Set ($20). Both sets come in four spring hues.

7 Cooling Throw Blanket

“It’s amazing how this blanket works keeping you cool! I’m a hot sleeper, and using this for taking naps, it works great,” one shopper said about the Member’s Mark Cooling Throw Blanket ($17).

They said the blanket “isn’t too heavy either” and “washes and dries nicely.” It comes in blue, blush, gray, and sage.

8 3-Wick Novelty Icon Glass Candle

Created from a soy wax blend, this Member’s Mark 3-Wick Novelty Icon Glass Candle ($20) is available in three spring patterns (carrots, bows, and bunnies) and three specialty fragrances, including Chantilly Dreams, Vanilla Souffle, and Enchanted Garden.

9 Small Space Swivel Chair

Maximize your space without compromising comfort or functionality with Member’s Mark Small Space Swivel Chair ($192). The armless chair is designed with a deep seat and curved silhouette. It comes in gray, blue, or green.

10 Woven Easter Basket with Plush Bunny Liner

But how cute is this Member’s Mark Woven Easter Basket with Plush Bunny Liner ($20)?! The basket, available in white and brown, is perfect for your lil’ bunny!

11 Wire Produce Baskets

Store your fruits and veggies in these Member’s Mark Wire Baskets ($25), which have wooden lids for easy stacking. They’re available in black, blue, or dark green.