11 New Costco Finds Members Can’t Keep in Stock Right Now

Shop games, skincare, plants, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s no secret that Costco is a treasure trove of discounted name-brand items, as well as dupes for your favorite beauty and clothing labels. During February, the warehouse is bringing back some of its most-talked-about products, including hot finds from Grace & Stella, Hunter, Kiehl’s, and Bondi Boost. Discover 11 new Costco finds members can’t stop buying right now.

RELATED: 7 Best Costco Presidents’ Day Sales.

1 Giant KerPlunk Game

It’s your favorite childhood game in life-size! This Giant KerPlunk Game ($100) challenges players to strategically withdraw sticks from the plastic tube while dropping the fewest number of balls as possible.

2 Hunter Top Clip Backpack

Available in green and black, this designer Hunter Backpack ($60) is made from water-resistant material, making it ideal for year-round use. It’s designed with a buckle-top closure for extra security, as well as two side storage compartments (perfect for a water bottle or umbrella), an exterior zippered pocket, and interior organization pockets.

TikToker @emilyastone suggests that it would make a great diaper bag since it’s waterproof and can be wiped clean.

3 Pandex Glassware Set

Social media is abuzz about Costco’s new Pandex Glassware Set ($35), featuring four glasses with lemon, strawberry, cherry, and orange icons. They look just like Anthropologie’s famous Icon Juice Glasses, which retail for $16 each! Added bonus: They’re dishwasher safe.

4 Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar

Never lose sight of your pooch again with the Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar ($150). It’s compatible with Apple Watches, features live GPS tracking and escape alerts, and comes with a lost dog mode feature. It comes in sizes XS–XL and four colors.

5 Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks

Popular skincare brand Grace & Stella just dropped a new trio of Under Eye Masks for only $21 at Costco. The combo pack includes Moisturizing Eye Masks (for dryness), Energizing Eye Masks (for tiredness), and Illuminating Eye Masks (for dullness).

6 All Occasion Greeting Card Collection

Never miss a birthday or holiday again thanks to this All Occasion Greeting Card Collection ($28). It includes 40 handcrafted cards (with envelopes!) for birthdays, anniversaries, well wishes, congratulations, and more. Plus, it comes in an organizational storage box for safekeeping.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Home Finds.

7 Flowering Fruitless Peach Trees

Instagrammer Costco News Deals spotted these gorgeous Flowering Fruitless Peach Trees for just $34 per pot. But you’ll have to act fast — an employee said they sell out super quick.

And if you want actual peach trees, Costco is also selling a two-pack of self-pollinating 5-gallon peach trees for $100.

8 Mini Beignets with Chocolate Filling

Costco shoppers love their dessert, and the Mini Beignets with Chocolate Filling ($10) are officially back in stock, according to Instagrammer Costco Wonders.

“Light, fluffy dough with a rich chocolate center makes these an easy win for dessert, coffee time, or sharing straight from the box,” reads the post.

9 BondiBoost Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner

Formulated with redensyl and procapil, the BondiBoost Anti Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner ($40) aims to reduce shedding and boost scalp health. It’s also infused with locally grown botanicals, such as rosemary and peppermint. The same exact set sells for $61 at Sephora!

10 Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Coveted by many, Kiehl’s skincare products rarely go on sale—so a price this low can’t be beat. Stock up on the brand’s cult-favorite Ultra Facial Cream for just $55. On the Kiehl’s website, the same size face cream is $72.

11 Abib Airy Sunstick Smoothing Bar

Protect yourself from harsh UV rays without the sticky mess of sunscreen spray with the Abib Airy Sunstick Smoothing Bar, which has gone viral on TikTok. It offers SPF 50+ and up to 80 minutes of water-resistant wear. Costco is selling a two-pack for $30, whereas a single bar is usually $28.