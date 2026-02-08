7 Best Costco President’s Day Sales Starting Now

Costco just launched Presidents’ Day sales with major deals on Apple, furniture, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

President’s Day weekend is not only a time to honor our nation’s leaders, but also a great time to save big on everything from appliances to furniture. This holiday, Costco is kicking off the sales early, slashing prices on everything from Apple gadgets to furniture. What should you shop for to save hundreds of dollars? Here are the 7 best Costco Presidents’ Day sales to shop now.

1 A Gorgeous White Dresser for $200 Off

Shopping for new bedroom furniture? The Rose 6 Drawer Dresser is $799.99 after $200 off. “We absolutely love our dressers! We purchased two and put them side by side and couldn’t be happier. Delivery was amazing, showed up early and made sure to place all of the furniture in its space with the utmost care,” one shopper writes.

2 Up to $90 Off Apple Watches

Now is the time to get a new Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS) 42mm Sport Band is $299.99 after $90 off, and the Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS) 40mm Sport Band is $219.99 afer $20 off. “I recently picked up the Apple Watch Series 11 (46 mm) from Costco, and I’m really happy with it. The battery easily lasts a full day, the display is brighter and more scratch-resistant, and the new hypertension and sleep-tracking features actually feel useful. It’s smooth, fast, and connects instantly with my iPhone,” writes a shopper.

3 Nutribullet Pro Plus 1200 Watt

The nutribullet Pro Plus 1200 Watt Personal Blender, Matte Black is $69.99 after $30 off. “I bought the blender because it was on sale and our old blender had bitten the dust. I did not expect how much better and simpler to use this nutribullet is. Making smoothies used to be a production but now we are making them anytime we feel like it. The engine is very powerful and the blades are cutting through ice and frozen fruits and dry fruits like it is melted butter. The best part is the easiness of clean-up. I am very happy with this purchase,” a shopper says.

4 An All-Clad Deep Fryer

The All-Clad EZ Clean Pro Deep Fryer, 3.5 L is $40 off. “This is hands down the best smaller-sized deep fryer on the market! I was thrilled to see Costco finally stocking this top-notch product and wasted no time grabbing one. Unbeatable price for such high quality – don’t miss out!” a shopper says.

5 A Warm and Cozy Faux Fur Coat

The Jones New York Women’s Faux Fur Jacket will keep you warm and cozy all witer long, and it is just $59.99 after $10 off. According to shoppers, it is “so luxurious and feels fantastic! It is heavy but not in a bad way, definitely great quality. I don’t love the clip style closures on the front but I can get past that. Fits true to size – I got the medium and it’s roomy enough for a sweater underneath. So pretty!”

6 A Sweet Sweather

The Adrianna Papell Women’s Lightweight Sweater is $14.99 after $5 off and available in a few pattern options. “This lightweight sweater is a standout. The textured weave gives it a polished, elevated look, and the scalloped edge adds a subtle, detail that makes it feel designer quality,” a shopper says. “I bought it in black and paired it with black pants, and the result is striking—honestly, it looks almost designer-quality at a very reasonable price. It’s comfortable, flattering, and easy to dress up or down. I’m already planning to buy it in pink as well—it feels perfect for spring.”

7 And This Sophisticated Coat

Don’t miss the Anne Klein Women’s Trench Coat for $39.99 after $10 off, an “absolutely BEAUTIFUL,” coat, per shoppers. “It’s true to size and the buttons are actually snaps. It’s very classy! It’s the first garment advertised as red that wasn’t burgundy or a rust color when it arrived. I bought my twin sister one as a gift! She’s very excited to have a knee length and perfect length sleeves in a red coat! Thanks Costco! I highly recommend this product!”