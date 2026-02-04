From viral home upgrades to must-have deals, these Costco finds are wonderful.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I am here to report that Costco is Costcoing this month. Just when I thought the warehouse couldn’t top itself after a fulfilling holiday season, it has proven to shoppers that 2026 is a brand-new year with even better merchandise filling the aisles of stores. All my favorite Costco influencers have been busy filling their feeds with all the greatest finds of the year, including viral and sell-out merchandise. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best Costco finds trending in February.

1 The Viral Rotating Vanity

The rotating vanity has achieved serious viral status. Costco Buys is one of the many influencers who have shared about the space-saving furniture item. “This rotating vanity setup is such a smart space-saving find at Costco 👀 The full-length mirror rotates open to reveal storage for jewelry, accessories, and everyday essentials, which makes it feel super functional without taking up much floor space 🙌🏼 Clean, modern, and surprisingly practical for bedrooms or dressing areas ($349.99),” they wrote.

2 The “Comfiest” Avocado Pillow

According to shoppers, the Avocado Organic Pillow is a game-changing sleep item. “Wait, this is such a GOOD Costco sleep upgrade…@avocado.green Queen Size Organic Pillow is available online and at Costco locations nationwide (including Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico)!! 😍 If you’re trying to sleep a little more naturally, the Avocado Organic Pillow is made with a breathable, lofty blend of organic kapok fiber and organic latex, all wrapped in an organic cotton cover. I love how it balances comfort and support while still sleeping cool. I’d use it for nightly sleep, but also for a guest room refresh, travel recovery, or swapping in when your neck is begging for a better pillow,” Costco Buys shared. “And if you care about what you’re bringing into your home, it’s certified to high standards including GOTS, MADE SAFE, and GREENGUARD Gold, plus Avocado is a Certified B Corp and Climate Label Certified too! 🛒 Keeping an eye out for it on your next Costco run is seriously worth it!!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 The Viral Hunter Backpack

Costco Savvy shared about a viral backpack. “Hunter Top Clip Backpack = Costco must-have 🎒 So many good features on this one…sleek top clip closure, tons of pockets, comfy padded straps, and it even works as a stylish diaper bag!🙌 Comes in green and black… and yes 👀 I went home with the black one 🖤 Perfect for work, travel, or everyday errands,” they wrote.

4 A Storage Bin Rack

There are so many great storage and organizational items at the warehouse right now. “Run, don’t walk! 🏃‍♀️ This SafeRacks storage bin rack at Costco is $20 OFF, but the sale ends 2/8/26! Keep all your bins organized and off the floor. Sturdy, heavy-duty, and a total space-saver!” Costco Savvy writes.

5 The Returning Storage Cube with Bins

Another item is getting attention. “This storage favorite is officially BACK at Costco! 😍 With 8 divided compartments, this cube shelf is perfect for keeping your space organized and styled. I can already think of so many ways to use this around the house. Which room needs this most?” Costco Savvy writes.

6 Boucle Poufs

Looking for fun new cushions to throw around your room? Costco Hot Finds shared about the Boucle Poufs from Round Pouf. “They’re so pretty! The boucle fabric is so soft!” she captioned the post.

7 A “Giant” Kerplunk Game

Costco has so many fun games. Costco Hot Finds recently shared about a “giant” Kerplunk game, perfect for entertaining the family. “How fun is this?! It’s definitely Costco sized 😆,” she captioned the post.

8 The Costco Nike Dunks

The Costco Nike Dunks are the most talked about item of the week. “GOT ‘EM! The Kirkland Signature x Nike Dunks just had a shock drop at Costco this morning and it was pure madness,” Costco Deals shared. “We found them at the Aloha, Oregon Costco, with 513 pairs in stock and a line literally out the door. Costco and Nike really played this one low-key — so low that most people thought these Costco Nike Dunks were fakes 👀😂 Still can’t believe we actually scored a pair! Only 6 Costco stores in the US got them! These are the 3 we know: Portland OR, Aloha OR, Los Feliz California, Queens, Brooklyn, Kirkland WA. $134.99 per pair at Costco — such a steal for a Nike Dunk collab.”

9 Faux Hydrangeas

The Wad Squad shared about Nearly Natural faux hydrangeas that look super real. “Instant pop of color, zero commitment,” she says in the video clip. They are also available on the Costco website, with multiple shoppers attesting to how real they look.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A Rolling Kitchen Cart

Costco Empties shared about a great piece of kitchen furniture. “There’s a gorgeous new rolling Acacia kitchen cart at Costco, and it’s only $130. It has a super smooth acacia wood top, two soft-close drawers, as well as two acacia shelves,” she says.

11 And, Outdoor Furniture

Costco New Deals shared about new arrivals for your outdoor spaces. “Outdoor furniture is coming in strong at Costco. This 7-piece outdoor dining set from @miradoroutdoor is comfortable, functional, and perfect for spring hosting. Four armchairs, two swivel rocking chairs, a no-rust aluminum frame, and Sunbrella fabric cushions. Available in store & online,” they wrote.