Shoppers are grabbing Costco storage finds like clear totes, bin racks, and a viral vanity.

Are you taking on a new organizational project or simply looking for new ways to store items in your home? Costco has lots of options. From sofa sectionals with hidden storage compartments to stash items in your living room or basement, to rubber bins and racks to hold them, there are tons of storage finds this month that shoppers are buying in bulk. Here are 6 Costco storage finds shoppers are grabbing right now.

1 Huge Storage Totes

I noticed that several influencers shared about GreenMade 27-Gallon Storage Totes. “Such a practical Costco grab if you’re in organization mode 👀 Super sturdy with locking lids and a generous size that actually holds bulky items without cracking or warping 🙌🏼 Great for garage storage, seasonal decor, or moving projects where you want something durable and stackable,” they wrote.

2 The Viral Rotating Vanity

Get your small “get ready” space organized with the viral vanity. “This rotating vanity setup is such a smart space-saving find at Costco 👀 The full-length mirror rotates open to reveal storage for jewelry, accessories, and everyday essentials, which makes it feel super functional without taking up much floor space 🙌🏼 Clean, modern, and surprisingly practical for bedrooms or dressing areas ($349.99),” Costco Buys shared.

3 Storage Bin Racks

Get ultra-organized with a rack designed to hold all your large rubber bins. “These storage bin racks at Costco can hold up to 20 bins. They slide in and out nicely,” Costco shares wrote in a post.

4 Clear Storage Totes

If you like to see what is in your bins without having to label or open them, Costco Finds CA found the perfect ones. “Clear 98L Storage Totes are Back at Costco! 🤩 Anyone else super excited about this?!” they captioned a post. “I am patiently waiting for a sale on this lol,” commented a follower. “These are our favourite for storage and organization!” another added. “I bought quite a few of these, they are a great size. Love them,” a third said.

5 The Most Functional Sleeper Sectional Ever

Costco Buys shared about the Coddle Luke Sleeper Sectional with Reversible Chaise and Storage. I have the L-shaped version in my playroom and it is amazing, with a large storage bin in the chaise section. “This Costco-exclusive features a queen-size pull-out sleeper, a reversible chaise with hidden storage, 4 power outlets, USB-A + USB-C ports, and removable back cushions for easy cleaning and comfort!” they wrote. Did I mention it is super comfortable?

6 And, an Accent Cabinet with Storage Space

The new Thomasville Alessia 60″ Accent Cabinet is at Costco, “and it’s giving serious elevated home vibes,” Costco Buys shared about the “beautiful statement piece with tons of storage that works just as well in a dining room as it does in an entryway or living space.” Get it for $499.99.