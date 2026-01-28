From luxe fragrances to forever roses, these Costco Valentine’s Day gifts shoppers say disappear fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away. If you aren’t sure what to get everyone on your list, from kids and friends to your one true love, Costco is here for you. The warehouse and the website are filled with great gift ideas at a variety of price points. What should you shop for? Here are 11 Costco Valentine’s Day gifts that will sell out quickly.

1 These Gorgeous Heart Stud Earrings

There are so many gorgeous jewelry pieces at Costco, from under $100 to engagement rings that are tens of thousands. For $169.99 – $199.99, get 14kt Gold High Polish Puffed Heart Stud Earrings, perfectly heart-shaped for V-Day. “Great quality earrings and price is affordable!” one shopper writes.

2 Diamond Stud Earrings

Diamond stud earrings always make a great Valentine’s Day gift. This pair of Round Brilliant 0.36 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt White Gold Stud Earrings, are $399.99 after $100 off.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Teddy Bear Tote

This Shop Wine Country Valentine’s Day Teddy Bear Tote is an adorable gift idea, just $34.99 after $15 off. “Sent this to our daughter while away at college. Perfect treat to remind someone that they are loved,” writes a shopper. “My teen daughter loved the gift basket. She said the chocolates were yummy, the bear adorable, and the tote a keeper. Happy with this purchase,” adds another.

4 Creed Aventus Parfum

Costco is a sneaky resource for luxurious designer fragrance. Creed Aventus Eau de Parfum, 3.3 fl oz is just $299.99 on the Costco website, which isn’t cheap. But compared to the $510 price tag currently attached to it at Saks Fifth Avenue, it’s a bargain.

5 Tom Ford Lost Cherry Parfum

Roses are red, and so is Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum, 3.4 fl oz. The huge bottle of designer fragrance is a staggering $615 at your local Sephora. Get it at Costco for $294.99, over half off.

6 Gucci Flora Parfum

I was just at Sephora with my daughter, and she was obsessed with Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum, 3.3 fl oz, priced at $181. On the Costco website, you can get the same bottle for $99.99.

7 A Heart Shaped Forever Roses Box

I love forever-typle roses. This Valentine’s Day Red Forever Roses with Black Box, 18-stems, $99.99, will live a lot longer than a bouquet. “Best forever roses,” writes a reviewer. “My husband bought these for me last Valentine’s Day and I still have them. They look soo beautiful still. Highly recommend these Forever Roses.”

8 Or, 100 Stems of Live Roses

I will die on the hill that Costco has the best deal on roses ever. I once ordered my mom the 100-Stem Roses from the Costco website, and she literally cried when they arrived. The $84.99 price tag includes shipping and handling. Choose from red, white, or pink. “Flowers arrived nicely packed. Once arranged they are beautiful. Opening nicely each day. Smell wonderful,’ a shopper writes.

9 A Sonos Move 2 Speaker

Shopping for a music lover? The Sonos Move 2 Portable Wireless Smart Speaker, $449.99, is a great splurge gift. I have one of these in almost every room in my home, and the portable speaker fills every space with sound.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 The Biggest Plush Bear

Shoppers love this $299.99 93″ Plush Bear, Blonde. “Omg! Talk about wxceeding expectations! This was waayy bigger than I thought it would be! He is a massive teddy bear that towers over me, and Im 5’10”! As soon as I hugged him all my stress melted away, much cheaper than going to a therapy for stress relief! Though he is heavier than I expected to, weighin in at 50lbs! Was a bit of a pain to get him upstairs. But this was soo worth the money! Ive always wanted a stuffed animal bigger than me and I love him so much! Not just great for kids but for the young at heart like me. Definetely worth the price! Such a wonderful product I will treasure for years to come!” writes a shopper.

11 A Sugarfina Candy Bundle

Candy is also the perfect V-Day gift, but make it gourmet. For $59.99, get the Sugarfina Valentine’s Day Candy Bundle. It includes five sweet Candy Cubes, a Candy Bento Box, a Pink Mailbox, and a limited-edition Celebration Bottle.