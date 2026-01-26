9 Best HomeGoods Valentine’s New Arrivals

From heart pillows to pet toys, these HomeGoods Valentine’s finds add festive style.

There are just a few weeks left until Valentine’s Day! If you haven’t already decorated your home for the holiday devoted to all things hearts and love, HomeGoods is here to help. The home decor discount store has aisles and aisles filled with V-Day related goodies, ranging from unique Valentine’s for your kids to hand out to their classmates and gifts for your loved ones to Valentine’s Day tree ornaments and household decorations. What should you buy right now? Here are the 9 best Valentine’s Day finds hitting shelves at HomeGoods this week.

1 Throw Pillows

I love Valentine’s Day throw pillows. Getting one or two and throwing them on your sofa instantly gives your room the holiday vibe. The other thing I love about all these pink and red colored pillows? You can keep them out long past February 14, or donate them to your kid’s room.

2 So Much Shelf Decor

There are so many options for Valentine’s Day shelf decorations at HomeGoods. From Love signs and hearts to V-Day themed pets and animals, love is the theme in the decor section.

3 There Are Even V-Day Nutcrackers

Apparently, nutcrackers aren’t just for Christmas anymore! Behind this Love sign are a V-Day-themed nutcracker and adorable gnomes.

4 Don’t Forget About Fido

HomeGoods always has a big selection of pet items, including seasonal toys. These squeaky Valentine’s Day dog toys are the perfect gift for Fido, because pets can be your Valentine too!

5 More Decor

There is endless Valentine’s Day decor in the aisles. My daughter gravitates toward stuff like this. Swans, bears, cakes, XOXO signs, kitties, and Valentine’s gingerbread homes are just a few of the items you will find.

6 Faux Floral Wreaths and Hangings

Roses are red (and pink!) and make great Valentine’s Day wreaths. If you have an open hook from where your Christmas wreath once hung, these are perfect.

7 Heart Shaped Frames

Nothing says “I Love You” better than a heart-shaped frame, filled with a photo of you and your Valentine. There are so many beautiful and affordable options at HomeGoods.

8 Throw Blankets and Furry Pillows

There are tons of V-Day linens, including these super-soft, furry pillows and throw blankets, perfect for cozifying your bed.

9 Even More Decor

There is even more decor! I love these stacked sweethearts, “lovers lane,” and “kissing booth” signs. And those heart-shaped candle holders? I am definitely throwing those in my cart too.