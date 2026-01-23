These Hobby Lobby Valentine’s decor finds shoppers are grabbing to decorate fast.

There is less than three weeks until Valentine’s Day. Luckily, Hobby Lobby is here to help you get in the mood for the annual celebration of love. I recently hit my local store and found so many V-Day-themed decor options, many of which were available online. What should you shop for? Here are 11 Hobby Lobby Valentine’s Day decor finds shoppers are stocking up on.

1 An LED Love Sign

This Love LED Light-up sign will brighten your space for $9.99. “We bought this cute light for our hotel lobby last year. It was a hit with all the guests. I was nervous bringing it out again this year, since I thought it might not light up. Well, I was wrong! It’s out and everyone comments on how nice it is!” one shopper writes. Another added that, “it’s really nice looking.”

2 An “Adorable” Pink and White Bird

This Pink & White Bird is so tweetin’ adorable with glossy pink feathers and blue eyes with long lashes. “Cuter in person! So adorable. A must have for Valentine’s Day decorating,” writes a shopper.

3 An “Excellent” Beaded Hearts Wood Garland

I love all the V-day garlands at Hobby Lobby, including this Beaded Hearts Tassel Wood Garland, on sale for $3.89.”Excellent,” writes a shopper. “I bought 2 of the pink and white,, very pretty colors, I’m using them in my dining room and not only for valentines day.”

4 And, This Conversation Hearts Wood Garland

This Conversation Hearts Wood Garland, on sale for $4.49, is also a hit with shoppers. “Love anything conversation hearts. These are so pretty. Bigger than I thought they would be. Will reuse next year again,” one shopper writes.

5 A Tinsel Heart Wreath

No, wreaths aren’t just for Christmas! This Tinsel Heart Wreath, on sale for $5.39, is attention-grabbing and adds a touch of love to your room. Some shoppers even use them outdoors. “Perfect for mailbox decor in my community. I have bought 27! and buying more!” writes a shopper.

6 A Glitter Heart Made Out of Wood That Is “So Cute”

While this Glitter Heart Wood Decor piece is simple, it gets the message across. And, it’s on sale for just $2.69. “Love this heart!! So cute! Wish they had more to sell!” writes a shopper.

7 The “Perfect” Glitter Heart Pick

Another fan favorite? This Glitter Heart Pick for just $2.09. “Perfect,” writes a shopper. “The glitter heart pick was exactly how it was described.” They are great for sticking in vases or anywhere else in your home that needs a touch of love.

8 Flowers in a Burlap Pot

This Flowers In Burlap Pot arrangement will spruce up your space for Valentine’s Day. The lovely faux arrangement features an assortment of roses and baby’s breath wrapped in burlap and tied with a sheer bow. Get it for just $2.39.

9 Large Velvet Bows

Shoppers love these Large Velvet Bows Wall Decor for $9.59. “I love this bow! I have 2 red ones for Christmas and now a big pink one for Valentine’s Day!” writes one. “Love it so I want more it’s a beautiful decoration for my door but want four more,” adds another. “Gorgeous! I bought this bow in both the red and pink,” a third says.

10 All of Me Stacked Books

Is the John Legend song All of Me your lover’s song? This All Of Me Stacked Books Wood Decor would be a great gift for $2.99. “Nice size, look, quality, and just what I needed to complete the look in my office. Very ideal,” a shopper writes.

11 And, Valentine’s Hearts Bottle Brush Trees

Bottle brush trees aren’t just a Christmas thing. These Valentine Hearts Bottle Brush Trees will add some sparkling pink and red energy to your console table or mantel. Each is $5.09.