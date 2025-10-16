The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hobby Lobby is a great resource for everything from holiday decor and arts and crafts to furniture. One thing I love about the store is that it sells so many amazing items for an affordable price, but they look luxurious. There are so many new arrivals at your local store and on the website, and I can’t believe the deals. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby finds that look expensive for less.

1 These Rustic Farmhouse Candlestick Holders

I love taper candles, especially when placed in an expensive looking candle holder. These Whitewash Pedestal Taper & Pillar Candle Holders come in a few sizes, $10.99 for the large. “I love these and wish there was a larger size. They come small and large, so an xtra large would be nice to have a set of three,” writes a shopper.

2 A Stunning Oval Mirror

At Hobby Lobby, mirrors are always half off. How gorgeous is this oval Black Modern Oval Metal Wall Mirror, which will look great in a variety of style homes ranging from farmhouse to modern? It comes in sizes S to XL, starting at $24.99. “Was looking for mirror to hide a wall safe. This works perfectly for that purpose. It is a great looking mirror for affordable price,” writes a shopper.

3 Pottery Barn Looking Pillows

Hobby Lobby has a lot of items with serious Pottery Barn vibes, like this White & Black Catalina Striped Pillow, $17.49. The biggest shopper complaint? They want it in more colors. “Get red in stock. Love these pillows,” one writes.

4 An Antique Looking Wall Sconce

This Antique Gold Mirror & Candle Wall Sconce is so expensive and vintage-looking, but costs just $11.99. “These are pretty,” writes a shopper about the wall accent piece that holds a slender pillar candle.

5 Blue Bird on a Branch Wall Art

Hobby Lobby has so many beautiful artwork pieces for less, including this Blue Bird On Branch Canvas Decor for $19.99. “I love this picture, it goes great in my house as I have blues and teals I’m trying to find bird pictures for. I wish they had another one with the bird facing a different direction but this is a beautiful piece,” writes a shopper. “Beautiful blue – I get so many complements on this pretty bird,” adds another.

6 A Two-Tone Accent Table

Hobby Lobby might not be the first place that comes to mind for furniture, but the store and website actually has some great pieces. This Two-Tone Round Wood Accent Table is super versatile and looks way more expensive than $69.99. “I love these tables! I use them for night stands. Very sturdy!” writes a shopper.

7 And, Beautiful Faux Christmas Trees

Hobby Lobby has so many amazing faux Christmas trees, like this Narrow Alpine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, half off, just $34.99. “Easy Set up. looks nice! Pre lit. the lights are a bright white not soft. great for the entry!” writes a shopper.