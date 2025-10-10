The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hobby Lobby isn’t just a place to buy arts and crafts, holiday decorations, faux plants, and frames: It is also a great resource for gifts. From jewelry and keychains to craft kits, the store offers so many amazing gift ideas, many of them under $20. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby gift finds dropping in stores this week.

1 A Spirited Keychain

Hobby Lobby has a great collection of western-inspired items. This Poetic Spirit by Bead Treasures Longhorn Tassel Keychain is half off, just $4.99 and will instantly dress up their keys. The eye-catching keychain features a flower charm with imitation turquoise, a faux leather longhorn head overlaid with a leopard print, and a long tassel made of white, brown, and black strands of faux leather. It has a lobster claw clasp to attach to a keyring, purse, or backpack.

RELATED: 7 Best Hobby Lobby Fall Craft Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

2 Positive Message Friendship Bracelets

Hello Happy Positive Message Bracelets offer a serious Taylor Swift friendship bracelet vibe. They are currently half off, just $2.49 for a set of five. Each features white beads with symbols and multi-colored letters that spell out heartwarming phrases, XOXO, U R Loved, Smile, Hey, and one with three hearts.

3 A Fake Engagment Ring

How pretty is this Iron Orchid Studio Solitaire Cubic Zirconia Ring, a faux engagement ring for $6.99? “Bought this a week ago and I LOVE IT! It has so much sparkle and I like the low profile. It doesn’t get snagged on my sweaters,” writes a shopper.

4 A Hello Kitty Paintable Figurine Kit

If you have a gift recipient who loves Hello Kitty, give them a Horizon Group Hello Kitty Paintable Figurines Kit. It comes with everything needed to paint adorable Hello Kitty-shaped figurines, including a paintbrush, acrylic paint, and four figurines.

5 An Unboxing Present

My daughter loves unboxing gifts, like this Puppy & KittyCorn Surprise. “Hatch a variety of rare pets from this Puppy & KittyCorn Surprise Egg. This themed set comes with cute surprise pets that have rare bows or magical glowing eyes! Each pet also has a unique sticker on their chest that can be peeled to unlock even more exciting surprises. Watch your children as they gasp with joy after revealing each new toy!” says the description.

6 Slime

You can’t go wrong with slime! This Purple & Blue SlimyGloop Pack is an easy gift for a slime-lover for $12.99.”It was really stretchy was so soft the best slime I ever had,” one shopper writes, while another adds that the blue “was amazing.”

RELATED: 7 Best Hobby Lobby Decor Finds So Perfect Shoppers Keep Going Back for More.

7 A Pour Some Sugar on Me Wood Decoration

Shopping for a coffee lover? This Pour Some Sugar On Me Coffee Wood Decor is a cute trinket gift for their coffee bar at just $3.99.