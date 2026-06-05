11 Best New Hobby Lobby Summer Finds Hitting Shelves This June

New Hobby Lobby summer essentials for seasonal living and entertaining.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hobby Lobby is the go-to destination for seasonal decor and crafts, but the retailer also has nostalgic finds, games, and practical essentials for the summer season. Whether you’re upgrading your beach gear collection or picking up outdoor lights and pool inflatables for your next backyard BBQ, you’ll find something for every kind of summer activity. Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby summer finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Orange Dreamsicle Tin Candle

This Orange Dreamsicle Tin Candle ($10) fills your space with a bright, nostalgic scent that instantly evokes warm, sunny days. Featuring notes of juicy orange slices and rich vanilla cream, it smells just like your favorite summertime treat.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Gardening Finds Shoppers Are Racing to Buy.

2 Soccer Croquet Game Set

Encourage outdoor play with this Soccer Croquet Game Set ($21), a fun backyard activity that’s sure to spark some friendly competition. The set includes easy-to-install arched stakes that won’t damage your lawn, along with soft fabric kick balls designed for safe, family-friendly fun.

3 Blue & White Striped Folding Wagon

Haul your beach toys, towels, snacks, chairs, and more with ease in this Blue & White Striped Folding Wagon ($40). Spacious enough to fit all your essentials, it helps you schlep everything in a single trip and conveniently collapses for easy storage when not in use.

4 Summer-Themed Twisty Straws

Summer cocktails are even more fun with festive accessories. Available in purple butterfly and pink flamingo designs, these Summer-Themed Twisty Straws ($1 per set) add a playful finishing touch to your homemade drinks.

5 3-Piece Summertime Zipper Pouch Set

Keep your beach and pool essentials organized with this 3-Piece Summertime Zipper Pouch Set ($8). The small pouch can fit valuables like your wallet and keys, while the medium size can hold sunglasses and snacks. Use the largest pouch to stash a change of clothes and sunscreen.

6 Blue Sea Glass & Shell Mix

Refresh your seasonal decor with this Blue Sea Glass & Shell Mix ($3). The coastal assortment looks beautiful displayed in a vintage glass dish or arranged around a pillar candle for an easy summer accent.

7 Three-Tier Folding Corner Wood Shelf

Spruce up your space with this Three-Tier Folding Corner Wood Shelf (on sale for $35), which is perfect for displaying indoor plants, books, and mementos. You can even style it with potted flowers and succulents on your front porch.

8 Inflatable Pool Tic-Tac-Toe

Trade in your diving rings and beach ball for the Inflatable Pool Tic-Tac-Toe ($7). Fun for both kids and adults, the floating game adds a competitive twist to pool activities, whether you turn it into a drinking game or are playing for bragging rights.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Finds Under $20 Right Now.

9 Outdoor Mini String Lights

Add some warmth and ambiance to your balcony or patio with these Outdoor Mini String Lights ($6). The 21-foot strand includes 100 mini lights, giving you plenty of length to create an overhead canopy or line deck railings.

10 Beach Home Wood Birdhouse

This Beach Home Wood Birdhouse ($14) blends coastal charm with functional outdoor decor, offering a welcoming spot for local birds while enhancing your outdoor space.

11 Blue Summer Tote Bag

A structured shape and perforated design makes this Blue Summer Tote Bag ($35) ideal for trips to the park, pool, and beach. Its roomy interior fits everything you need for a successful picnic or relaxing day by the water.