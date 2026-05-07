11 Hobby Lobby New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby finds, from sweet strawberry decor to chic Mackenzie-Childs dupes.

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Oh, Hobby Lobby, how you are showing off this spring! The store is filling up with everything you need to get your home looking gorgeous and on-trend this season. From amazing strawberry and lemon collections to more neutral items, there are endless options. And, fall decor has already started to arrive. What should you grab right now, before the hottest items sell out? Here are 11 new Hobby Lobby finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Much Strawberry Decor

Nissa Lunn Interiors shared juicy details about all the strawberry decor. “Spring is in full swing, and @hobbylobby has the sweetest pieces to make your home feel extra special! 🍓I styled my table with the cutest strawberry place setting—adorable plates, cups, and matching serving pieces that make every detail pop. Paired with coordinating napkins and a simple basket of spring florals, it’s the prettiest setup for the season!” she wrote. There are so many fun collections in-store right now! All Spring Shop decor is 40% OFF 🙌🏼 The perfect time to refresh your space for spring!”

2 New Wall Art

The Kyle Thorn, one of my favorite influencers, just shared a hilarious new video highlighting some of the newest Hobby Lobby artwork. “POV: You’re shopping at Hobby Lobby,” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 Whimsical Decor

There is a lot of new “whimsical” decor, according to Happy Canvas Arts and Crafts, who shared a video of her recent purchases. “Hobby Lobby got me again today. 3rd time this week. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Anyway…. I can’t wait to show yall my next project!!!!!” she wrote.

4 Coffee Bar Essentials

Courtney Marie Owens shared so many adorable coffee bar finds. “Coffee Bar Hobby Lobby Finds ✨

I was loving all the espresso glasses! Look how cutes these are! It’s about time for a coffee bar make over! Which one was your favorite?!” she captioned the post. “Hobby Lobby is calling my name! 😍 Loved everything!” a follower commented.

5 Pretty Wood Decorations, Trays, and Serving Plates

Living with Tania shared lots of gorgeous wooden decor that looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. “Recent finds from Hobby Lobby 🤍✨ So many good pieces lately! Neutral, cozy, and perfect little home touches. Which one would you take home first?” she captioned the post.

6 Vases for Everyone

Hobby Lobby is bringing its vase game this season. There are so many gorgeous options, no matter your color or style preference. “Hobby Lobby vases you NEED 🤍💙 These blue and white pieces look straight out of Pottery Barn… but for less,” writes an influencer.

7 Mackenzie-Childs Dupes

I Check All Boxes shared details about the checkered decor dominating every aisle of the store.

“Currently decorating like I accidentally inherited a love for Mackenzie-Childs and I’m not mad about it,” they captioned the post. “So many goodies,” a shopper commented.

8 Fall Decor, Already

So many influencers are sharing about the “code orange” going on at Hobby Lobby, as fall merchandise is already arriving. Thing lots of pumpkins, garlands, and fall-themed artwork. “Caught my local Hobby lobby setting up fall decor today!” Historic Haunt captioned the post.

9 Gorgeous Neutrals

Home with Stephanie is all about her neutrals. “You guys kept asking how I styled my Hobby Lobby finds… so here it is,” she captioned the post. “I always keep it simple — layering a few neutral pieces + mixing textures makes everything feel more collected and cozy. Which piece is your favorite?”

10 Lots of Lemons

Lemons are all over the store. “just a quick trip to hobby lobby… gets distracted by lemons in every aisle 🍋😭🙃 tell me why I’m suddenly in my lemon era 💛 it’s just so bright and fun ✨ anyone else loving it too?” Crafty Glam with Mandy captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 Little Girl Room Decor

Christina Jones Designs shared about all the amazing “little girl room” decor now in stores. “Hobby Lobby understood the assignment 🎀 Bows, pinks, soft blues, coquette vibes + woodland cottage magic… from nurseries to dorm rooms—they are KILLING it,” she wrote.