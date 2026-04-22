Shop the 7 best new Hobby Lobby finds this week, from summer bags to early fall decor.

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Have you been to Hobby Lobby this week? Even the most experienced shoppers are getting caught off guard by the new arrivals section of the arts-and-crafts and home-goods mecca. From spring and summer decor and goodies to fall (yes, as in autumn) finds, there are tons of new items hitting the aisles daily. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Fall Decor Is Already Arriving

Shoppers are losing their minds over the major “Code Orange” alert at Hobby Lobby. In case you don’t know what that means, fall decor is already starting to appear in stores. “CODE ORANGE ALERT ‼️ The 4th hasn’t even july’ed yet but Happy Halloween i guess,” The Krystal Palace wrote.

2 Cute Summer Bags and Accessories

Ashley Nicole Life founds so many amazing summer items, including watermelon zipper bags, BOGG bag dupes, and a “Salty” embellished beach bag. The prices were all great, too. “It’s all pretty darn cute if you ask me @hobbylobby has their buns ready for the sun…ergh I mean, yea u know what I mean!” she captioned the post.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 Patriotic Decorations

You will also find tons of patriotic decor at Hobby Lobby right now. “Oh, my stars 🌟. I am at Hobby Lobby,” Passionate Painted Lady wrote. “Love all the stars and the vintage sailor,” a shopper commented. Get everything you need from the store for Memorial Day through Labor Day.

4 A Print That Is “Trending So Hard” This Season

Staged by Ana Egger shared a bunch of products in a print that is “trending so hard” this season. “Give me everythingggggg in this print!!! Honestly perfect for styling those countertops and shelves in your home! Hope that helps!” she captioned a post, showing off some of the most coveted items. “They’re so cute!!!” writes a shopper. “Those are a great find,” adds another.

5 Cherries, Strawberries, and Lemons

You have seen all the lemon print items, but have you seen the cherries? Simply Merari shared gorgeous kitchen decor items, including plates, bowls, and serving trays from Hobby Lobby. There are also strawberry prints that she shared in the video.

6 So Much Flower Power Art and Vibrant Spring and Summer Color

Do you need some new artwork? Frames? Or fake lemons? Hobby Lobby has everything you need to brighten your spaces for spring and summer after a long, cold winter. “Goodbye, winter blues! 👋 Find decor that adds a warm pop of color to your home,” the store captioned a post. “This vibe just gives cozy,” a follower commented.

7 Garden Decorations

Sure, you can buy faux flowers and plants at Hobby Lobby, but the store also has everything you need to decorate your garden. “Bring your garden to life with charming accents from The Spring Shop®!” they write. This includes gnomes, bunnies, and mushrooms. “Beautiful,” a follower commented.