Shop 11 Hobby Lobby spring finds that look high-end, from arch mirrors to cooling sheets.

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If you aren’t shopping at Hobby Lobby this season, you are missing out. The store is filling up with so many fantastic finds, and not just party decorations and fake flowers. There are so many expensive-looking items that look high-end for less, including furniture, mirrors, lamps, and artwork. Some items look almost identical to things I have seen at Pottery Barn and Ballard Designs. What should you shop for in order to make your home look high-end on a tight budget? Here are 11 Hobby Lobby spring finds that look like high-end decor for less.

1 This Prety Light Wood Console

This White Stone Wood Console Table looks like Ballard Designs, but it’s just $167.99. “Ok I bought this over 2 years ago and i meant to write a review and never did oops! sorry ahaha. however, No matter who stops by my place someone always asks where I got and I always say HOBBY LOBBY the greatest store on earth. I and others love it!” writes a shopper. “I just bought this in store and it was an amazing find! I am using it as an entry table wish I could post a picture of how I used it, but it works perfectly and is exactly what I envisioned. The drawers and bottom shelf are nice for additional storage,” adds another.

2 A Timeless Arch Mirror

This Arch Wood Wall Mirror will never go out of style. And, mirrors are always half-off at Hobby Lobby, so you can’t go wrong with the $89.99 price. “It really is beautiful. I absolutely love the look,” writes one shopper. “Very happy! Great looking mirror!” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 A Wood Accent Table

Restoration Hardware or Hobby Lobby? I can’t believe this Light Brown Wood Accent Table is just $83.99. “Love this. It’s just the right size and color for what I wanted. Super easy to assemble,” writes a shopper. “I first saw this table on line and liked it. I needed a small size table to go next to my bed. When I saw it in the store I fell in love with it! It was made very well, country chic! Great price too. I’m ordering another today,” another says.

4 A Coastal Chic Lamp

I have seen this Woven Rattan LED Lamp, $15.99, on everyone’s social media feed. A lot of people are using it for outdoor dining. “I absolutely love this little woven rattan lamp! It adds the perfect warm, cozy touch to any table setting without breaking the bank. It’s lightweight, easy to place anywhere, and creates just the right amount of soft ambiance, even outdoors. For the price, you truly cannot beat the charm it brings!” one shopper writes.

5 Moody Wall Art

There is a lot of great moody wall art at the store and online, including this Morning Mist Forest Wood Wall Decor, on sale for $15.59. Shoppers maintain that it “looks very nice,” especially when incorporated into a room with dark walls.

6 A Slender Shelving Unit

Looking for a chic storage solution? This White Cabinet With Maize Drawers can be used for anything from bathroom storage to a nightstand. “I love these! Fits a clock a small lamp and still have room for a water and the cell phone. These come completely assembled just open the box! Love the color and I feel this is pretty sturdy,” writes a shopper. The sale price? $59.49.

7 A Turkish-Style Blanket

I love the coastal cool vibe of this Green & White Striped Woven Throw Blanket, which offers just enough warmth and comfort for spring and summer. The diamond pattern and fringe give it that Turkish towel look that you find in high-end homes and luxury resorts.

8 A Farmhouse Style Side Table

This Four-Drawer Wood Side Table brings all the farmhouse vibes and has a very Pottery Barn look to it. I can’t believe it’s on sale for just $118.99. “What a find,” writes a shopper. “This table is solid wood (no pressboard!) It has an expensive, handcrafted look with plenty of drawers. I use them for keeping notepads, and small books handy, as well as my crochet items. It makes a perfect little table for my reading nook. Much nicer than I imagined. Plus, it was on sale—a win-win!”

9 A Gorgeous Wreath

This Eucalyptus & Heather Wreath, $35.99, looks prettier in person, and is a great option to decorate your door in spring and summer. “I bought this today. It’s really pretty & looks great hanging on my brown front door,” one person says.

10 A Neutral Runner

This Taupe Rug Runner offers the Pottery Barn look without a startling price tag. Get it for $19.99. “I love this rug!! I may buy another. It is good quality. The rubber backing is good too. It seems easy to keep clean as well,” a shopper writes. “Stays securely in one place. Compliments my kitchen style. Definitely recommended,” another adds.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 And, Cooling Bed Sheets

Don’t pay hundreds of dollars for sheet sets. This Cooling Sheets & Pillowcases Set is $15.55 to $25.19, depending on size and color. “Sheets wash up well. They feel great to the touch of your skin. They are cool in the summer months and warm in the winter. I was surprised the price wasn’t 3 times more. I bought 2 pair. Gray and white. No regrets at all. Happy Customer,” writes a shopper.