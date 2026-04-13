11 Best Hobby Lobby Spring Sales Starting This Week

Shop the 11 best Hobby Lobby spring sales, from half-off mirrors to discounted furniture.

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Any time you walk into Hobby Lobby, you will find great deals on everything from arts and crafts supplies to home decor and furnishings. However, the store also releases a weekly ad featuring some of the best deals of the week. This week’s special offers, which run through Sunday, include massive savings on furniture, crafts, spring decor, and even summer gear. What should you buy this week? Here are 11 Hobby Lobby spring sales starting this week.

1 Mirrors Are Half Off

Mirrors are always half off at Hobby Lobby. From viral dupes of Anthropologie’s popular Primrose mirror to farmhouse finds, like this Wavy Wood Wall Mirror, there are so many great options. “Amazing quality and so cute! Used these as bathroom vanity mirrors over double sink. Added extra personality and wood tone as shown. Love these,” one shopper writes about this popular style.

2 Take 40 Percent Off Bedding

Bedding and textiles are currently 40 percent off. This set of Green Leaves Sheets & Pillowcases Set is $19.19 to $20.99. “I love these sheets. They wash up great and the pockets don’t pop off the mattress pad,” one shopper writes. “Best sheets ever,” another adds. “I have never found any sheets so comfortable & easy to maintain than these! They are soft, wrinkle free, & machine washable. I will be buying another set. I Love Hobby Lobby!”

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 Framed Art Is 40 Percent Off

Framed artwork, including this adorable Zebra In Bathtub Framed Wall Decor, is 40 percent off. Get it for just $14.99. “I bought this last Saturday, couldn’t resist. Wanted something adorable for my bathroom after I take down my holiday decor. Love !!!!!!” a shopper writes. “Obsessed with how amazing this picture is. Looks great in bathroom,” another adds.

4 Lamps Are Half Off

Lamps are also half off at Hobby Lobby, including this Distressed White Table Lamp, just $24.99. “I got 2 of these to sit on our buffet and they are perfect size! Love the slight distressed look of them and the cream color. They are really pretty and the price is great!” a shopper writes.

5 Furniture Is 30 Percent Off

Furniture is 30 percent off at Hobby Lobby, and there are lots of amazing finds, including this cozy Country Spring Antique Farmhouse Display Cabinet, $174.99. “Absolutely love this cabinet. Purchased it for my newly renovated bathroom. Fits perfect and gets lots of compliments from guests. Hobby Lobby has the best furniture and prices. Highly recommend pick up in the store,” a shopper writes.

6 The “Spring Shop” Is 40 Percent Off

The Spring Shop, which includes everything from spring stems, like the Gerbera Daisy & Berry Spray, to crafts, like this White Bunny Planter, is 40 percent off. “This Bunny planter is absolutely gorgeous! I’ve been looking to buy one for awhile now but just didn’t feel comfortable spending hundreds on one. This one is very well made and the space for plants is a good size. Excited to use it this spring!” a shopper writes.

7 Knobs, Pulls, and Hooks Are 40 Percent Off

Take 40 Percent off knobs, pulls, and hooks, like this Open Road Brands Highland Cow Knob, $4.49. People love these at Hobby Lobby, as you can refresh an old dresser or nightstand on a budget. “Love the knobs, just what i wanted & farmhouse look!” one shopper writes about this popular item.

8 40 Percent Off Doormats

Need a new doormat? Take 40 percent off doormats at Hobby Lobby. A popular one is God Bless This Home Doormat, $9.59. “This doormat is so cute and such good quality. I especially love the message on it and the joy that it brings me every time I see it. If you’re questioning whether or not to get it, GET IT!” writes a shopper.

9 And, 40 Percent Off Crafts

Crafts are 40 percent off, including the popular Light Bulb Glass Jar, $2.39. “I’ve seen these for a few years & always thought they were cute but had no idea how to put them to use. Thanks to Pinterest I found some ideas.The quality is great & the price is unbeatable! Very fun, unique and affordable for gifts & crafts,” writes a shopper.

10 Frames Are 40 Percent Off

And, get all your frames at Hobby Lobby for 40 percent off. This Green Tree Gallery Rust Distressed Ornate Picture Frame is $13.19. It looks much more expensive than it is, straight out of an Anthropologie store. “Absolutely love this frame ! Well made and beautiful!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 Summer Toys Are 40 Percent Off

Stock up on toys at Hobby Lobby, where the aisles are filling up with everything you need to have fun in the sun. From water balloons to Swimming Goggles, the store has everything you need for the warmest weather season of the year at 40 percent off.