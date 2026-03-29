7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds Hitting Shelves End of March

Shop the 7 best new Hobby Lobby finds for March, from Easter decor to colorful wind chimes.

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I can’t believe that April is almost here! With just a few days left of the month, I am getting so excited for the upcoming season and all it has to offer. I am also in the midst of spring cleaning, organizing, and refreshing my home decor. Hobby Lobby is here for me. The store is filling up with so many amazing home finds. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby finds hitting shelves at the end of March.

1 A Highland Cow Easter Craft

Highland cows are so hot right now. Of course, Hobby Lobby has managed to take the creature’s adorableness and turn it into an Easter decoration. Get the Highland Cow With Carrot Figurine for just $2.39. I also love that it is white, making it a clean slate for crafty people to add their personal touch.

2 Diamond Cut Easter Eggs

Why settle for boring colored eggs in your Easter baskets when Hobby Lobby is selling Multi-Color Diamond Cut Easter Eggs for just $2.09? “These are the prettiest around. They sparkle and the colors are awesome. Great price and value,” a shopper writes. “These jewel tone D/C Easter eggs are so pretty! I bought 2 packs. Went back for 3 more packs the following week. I have displayed these beauties in a clear bowl and a wide clear vase,” adds another.

3 A Pretty Plant Stand

Before you buy all your spring plants, make sure you have enough stands for them to sit on. This Black Floral Metal Plant Stand is on sale for $14.99 to $26.99, depending on the size. “It is beautiful. Exact what I wanted. Measurements are perfect. My peace lily looks beautiful on its new stand,” writes a shopper.

4 A Colorful Wind Chime

I love the sound of wind chimes blowing in the breeze on a spring or summer afternoon. The Metal Wind Spinner is on sale for $15.59. “I bought several wind spinners from Hobby Lobby. This one spins FANTASTIC! Even when the others are not spinning or just minimally spinning, this one is going. This one is a winner,” a shopper writes.

5 Floral Boxes for Organizing

I am on a serious spring cleaning and organizing kick and looking for new ideas to hide my junk. I am obsessed with the Boho Wildflowers Box, on sale for $4.19 to $7.19, and the Purple Floral Box, on sale for $4.19. If you don’t like those patterns, there are several others to choose from.

6 A Draping Jasmine Garland

Looking for a pretty summer-inspired garland? The Green Draping Jasmine Leaf Garland, $39.99, is a customer favorite. “Love this garland! I have is across the top of my curtains in my bedroom. So pretty!” writes a shopper. Others even use it for wedding decorations.

7 And, New Artwork

Don’t forget to walk the aisles of wall art at Hobby Lobby. There are so many gorgeous options, including the Fallen Roses Canvas Wall Decor, $15.59. “This art is a quality image for an affordable price. The image is even nicer in person. The size is medium, and will work in many rooms. I have this in my primary bathroom that has grey walls and white trim. Highly recommend,” writes a shopper.