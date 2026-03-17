6 New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn and West Elm

Get dupes of high-end decor, including lamps and vases more than $100 cheaper.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Designing on a budget is something that has always taken a bit of skill, especially if you know where to look. And lately, affordable stores like Hobby Lobby are beginning to regularly stock items that look just like West Elm and other expensive designer stores. This month, the DIY and decor retailer is chock full of products that are practically indistinguishable from their pricier counterparts. Ready to give your home that high-end glow-up for a lot less? Read on for the new Hobby Lobby finds that look just like Pottery Barn and West Elm.

RELATED: 5 New Walmart Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily.

1 Anthropologie Beau Bow Gold Mirrored Tray dupe

Caddies and trays can be great additions to entryway tables, nightstands, and more—especially when they’re well designed. The look of the Anthropologie Beau Bow Gold Mirrored Tray carries simple elegance, even if the relatively small design touch retailed for about $100 at the high-end store (that is, before it sold out).

The good news is that you can still get this look with the Gold Bow Mirror Glass Tray from Hobby Lobby. And not only is it still available for purchase, but it will cost you just $12, making it a downright bargain compared to the luxury version.

2 Birch Lane Petal Metal USB Desk Lamp dupe

Burning the midnight oil requires a good light source for your workspace. This well-designed Birch Lane Petal Metal Desk Lamp not only has a sleek, minimalistic look with a matte black finish, but also features a convenient USB plug for your devices. But even though it’s currently on sale for $179 from $199, it’s not exactly an affordable option.

However, it’s a different story with this Black Metal Task Lamp from Hobby Lobby. Not only is it more or less indistinguishable from the Birch Lane version, but it retails for just $45!

3 Cotton & Crete Black Textured Knot Cement Vase dupe

Setting up a floral arrangement in your entryway can be one of the best ways to embrace the season. And with a piece as stunning as this Cotton & Crete Black Textured Knot Cement Vase, your guests are just as likely to notice the vessel they’re in as they are the flowers themselves—even if it retails for $105.

Still, if you want to save some money for your floral budget, you could head over to Hobby Lobby instead. There, you can pick up this Black Textured Cement Vase which sells for just $6, saving you a full Benjamin for an identical item!

4 West Elm Little Korboose Rounded Planter dupe

While we’re on the topic of impressive containers, your houseplants will positively shine with a base like this West Elm Little Korboose Rounded Planter. But even if it’s the perfect look for succulents and other indoor items, the $120 price tag might be a bit high for most shoppers.

That’s where this Black & White Geometric Flower Pot comes in handy. Once again, Hobby Lobby comes in with a $100 savings, charging just $20 for this uncannily similar planter.

RELATED: 4 New Target Designer Collaborations Hitting Shelves This Month.

5 Coach Cherry Bag Charm dupe

Sometimes, the only way to make a high-end designer bag look even better is to give it a personal touch with a cheeky add-on like this Coach Cherry Bag Charm. But at $95 for this one tiny piece, you might end up emptying out that bag just to buy one.

A quick trip to Hobby Lobby could solve this problem. There, you can pick up this Glittery Cherries Bag Charm. But instead of hitting nearly $100, you’ll only spend $4.

6 Pottery Barn Strawberry Storage Basket dupe

The best organizational items don’t just help hide your clutter, but also look good doing it. This Pottery Barn Kids Strawberry Storage Basket is a cheery way to keep chaotic piles in check, even if they do retail for $99 apiece.

But if you’re concerned about your budget, you can still get this look for less with this Strawberry Water Hyacinth Basket at Hobby Lobby. There, you can grab the fruit-themed decor for just $42.