11 Best New Sam’s Club Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This June

From a Sunbrella sectional to a Becki Owens dining set, these picks are genuinely good value.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The warehouse-store stigma runs deep: bulk paper towels and industrial shelving aren’t exactly the mental image you want when shopping for a sectional. That’s why Sam’s Club furniture, nestled between home basics, has a reputation problem it doesn’t entirely deserve.

But scroll through the offerings right now and you’ll find a Sunbrella-upholstered outdoor sectional with a sintered stone top, a Becki Owens counter-height dining set, and a gold-toned filigree floor mirror that looks aimed at an affluent audience. The eleven picks below span bedrooms, living rooms, outdoor spaces, and kids’ rooms, with prices starting at $39. None of them require you to squint and imagine living alongside them—they look great, and they hold up over time.

1 Member’s Mark Enzo Bookcase Storage Cabinet with Rattan Doors

Rattan cabinet doors on a bookcase solve the problem of open shelving without committing fully to a closed cabinet—you get visual texture and the ability to hide whatever doesn’t belong on display. The Enzo Bookcase Storage Cabinet lists at $599, though some locations have been marking it down to $299—worth checking in-store before ordering online.

2 Member’s Mark Avis Counter Stool

A well-proportioned counter stool is harder to find than it should be, and the Avis stool clears that bar without a lot of fuss. The silhouette is clean, the construction is solid, and it fits the counter-height sweet spot that a lot of cheaper stools miss. Choose between two neutrals—earth and linen— for just $199.

3 Zinus Night Therapy Rustic Oak Deluxe Solid Wood Platform Bed

Zinus has built a reliable reputation in the bed frame category, and this solid wood platform bed in rustic oak finish is among their better-looking offerings. No box spring required, available in multiple sizes, and priced well below what comparable solid wood frames typically run at furniture stores. The Zinus Night Therapy Platform Bed starts at $230.30.

4 POLYWOOD Gulf Shores Rocking Chair

POLYWOOD makes outdoor furniture from recycled plastic lumber that doesn’t rot, splinter, or require annual sealing—and the Gulf Shores Rocking Chair is one of the brand’s most approachable entry points. Classic rocker profile, genuine POLYWOOD construction, $159.96.

5 Member’s Mark Athena 7-Piece Sectional with Sintered Stone Top and Sunbrella Fabric

A seven-piece outdoor sectional with Sunbrella fabric and a sintered stone top table, this Athena Sectional Set is the biggest investment on this list and the one with the strongest value argument behind it. $1,999 is not nothing, so the price requires some context: comparable configurations from dedicated patio brands routinely run $3,500 to $5,000.

6 Azalea Park Filigree Mirror

Two versions, two use cases: the easel full-length mirror at $62.91 for a bedroom or dressing area, and the wall-mount version at $39 for an entryway or above a console. The filigree frame detail punches above both price points, and looks sweet in any romantic, traditional, or boho spaces.

7 Member’s Mark Cloud Lounge Accent Chair

You’ve seen the viral Cloud Couch. Now meet another iteration of the idea: the Cloud Lounge Chair. This is a deep, sink-in accent chair designed around comfort first. Available in multiple colors for $209.13, it fills the living room corner or reading nook role better than most chairs sold for twice the price.

8 Member’s Mark Moberly Bar Cabinet with Wine Rack Storage

A dedicated bar cabinet with wine rack storage is a room-organizing purchase that also functions as a statement piece, and the Moberly has the proportions and finish to justify the footprint it takes up. It’s $599.

9 Member’s Mark Kids Explorer Sofa

A scaled-down wink at a sofa designed specifically for kids, available in multiple colors, and built to take the kind of daily abuse that would finish off less forgiving upholstery. The Kids Explorer Sofa is $159.98—a reasonable price for something that will actually survive a few years of use, and doubles as a fun fort.

10 Member’s Mark Pacifica 7-Piece Expandable Dining Set

An expandable dining table in a seven-piece set means the configuration adapts when you need it to—everyday meals at one size, dinner parties at another. The Pacifica Dining Set covers that flexibility at $899.

11 Details by Becki Owens Dahlia 5-Piece Counter Height Dining Set

You don’t have to have a built-in kitchen island to enjoy the benefits of that iconic setup. The Becki Owens Dahlia Counter Height Dining Set—table plus four stools—delivers on the aesthetic the designer’s audience expects at a price point that doesn’t require a design budget. The set is $399.