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11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor and Yard Finds Under $25

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
July 16, 2026
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Shop the best Harbor Freight outdoor and yard finds under $25, from string lights to a hammock.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
July 16, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Harbor Freight’s outdoor section is often overshadowed by the automotive and tool aisles, but the current lineup makes a strong case for taking a second lap around the store. Right now, their garden finds are offering great outdoor additions at great prices: a parachute hammock with tree straps, LED outdoor string lights, a 50-foot garden hose, and a Made in USA embroidered American flag—all under $25, most under $20. If you’re aiming for a summer garden upgrade, here are eleven outdoor and yard finds worth knowing about at Harbor Freight.

1
Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps
Harbor Freight

Parachute nylon is an aptly named hammock material: lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, and strong enough to hold a full adult without stretching out of shape over a season of use. This parachute hammock with adjustable tree straps is $19.99, takes five minutes to hang, and gets used all summer.

2
24-Foot LED Outdoor String Lights

Luminar Outdoor 24 ft. LED Outdoor String Lights
Harbor Freight

Twenty-four feet of black-cord LED string lights covers a standard patio pergola or a full fence line without requiring a second strand. These 24-foot LED outdoor string lights are $24.99, adding instant ambiance wherever they’re placed.

3
500-Lumen Compact Pop-Up Lantern

Luminar Outdoor Compact Pop-Up Lantern
Harbor Freight

A pop-up lantern collapses flat for storage and extends to a full standing lantern when needed, making it the camping, power outage, and job site light that fits in a drawer until the moment it becomes necessary. This 500-lumen compact pop-up lantern is $4.99 and the most affordable find on this list by a significant margin.

4
3-Piece Garden Tool Set

Harbor Freight

There are few summer activities more satisfying than rolling up your sleeves and digging in the dirt—with the right gardening set in hand, of course. Here, a trowel, cultivator, and transplanter cover the full range of container and garden bed planting tasks without redundancy. This 3-piece garden tool set is $15.99 and ideal for anyone starting a garden or replacing worn-out tools before the season ends.

5
Garden Pick Planter

Harbor Freight

A pick planter creates a planting hole, loosens compacted soil, and removes rocks and debris in one tool, all but eliminating the back-and-forth between separate digging and cultivating implements. This garden pick planter is $12.99.

6
50-Foot Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord

Vanguard 16/3 Gauge Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord
Harbor Freight

This 50-foot 14/3 gauge indoor/outdoor extension cord handles power tools, outdoor equipment, and anything else that draws significant current without voltage drop over distance. And at $24.99, you’ll quickly justify the purchase after just a handful of uses.

7
66-Foot Warm White Solar Rope Light

Harbor Freight

Sixty-six feet of solar rope light is enough to outline a full patio perimeter, trace a garden border, or wrap a pergola without needing an outlet or a timer. This 66-foot warm white solar rope light is $19.99, the low-maintenance outdoor lighting find that charges all day and glows all night.

8
4-Inch Brass Garden Hose Nozzle

Brass Garden Hose Nozzle
Harbor Freight

A brass hose nozzle is more durable than plastic alternatives and doesn’t crack under the pressure swings that come with regular outdoor hose use. This 4-inch brass garden hose nozzle is $4.99, a simple and elegant replacement for a nozzle that’s been leaking for longer than it should have.

9
Made in USA 3×5 Foot Embroidered American Flag

BETSY FLAGS Made in USA 3 ft. x 5 ft. Embroidered American Flag
Harbor Freight

An embroidered flag has the detail and durability that printed flags don’t: the stars and stripes are woven into the fabric rather than applied on top, which means they hold up through wind, rain, and extended outdoor display. This Made in USA 3×5 embroidered American flag is $19.99.

10
Steel Handle Lopper

Steel Handle Lopper
Harbor Freight

A lopper cuts branches that pruning shears can’t reach and handles the overhead work that requires extended reach and leverage rather than close cutting. This steel handle lopper is $14.99—just right for anyone dealing with overgrown shrubs or lower tree branches that need trimming before they become a bigger problem.

11
50-Foot x 5/8-Inch Garden Hose

Greenwood 50 ft. Garden Hose
Harbor Freight

Whether you’re filling a kiddie pool or watering the plants, range is key. This 50-foot garden hose covers most residential yard setups without dragging a second hose out of storage, and its 5/8-inch diameter provides enough flow for watering, washing down a patio, or running a sprinkler without significant pressure loss. It’s $19.99.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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