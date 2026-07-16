11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor and Yard Finds Under $25

Shop the best Harbor Freight outdoor and yard finds under $25, from string lights to a hammock.

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Harbor Freight’s outdoor section is often overshadowed by the automotive and tool aisles, but the current lineup makes a strong case for taking a second lap around the store. Right now, their garden finds are offering great outdoor additions at great prices: a parachute hammock with tree straps, LED outdoor string lights, a 50-foot garden hose, and a Made in USA embroidered American flag—all under $25, most under $20. If you’re aiming for a summer garden upgrade, here are eleven outdoor and yard finds worth knowing about at Harbor Freight.

1 Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

Parachute nylon is an aptly named hammock material: lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, and strong enough to hold a full adult without stretching out of shape over a season of use. This parachute hammock with adjustable tree straps is $19.99, takes five minutes to hang, and gets used all summer.

Twenty-four feet of black-cord LED string lights covers a standard patio pergola or a full fence line without requiring a second strand. These 24-foot LED outdoor string lights are $24.99, adding instant ambiance wherever they’re placed.

3 500-Lumen Compact Pop-Up Lantern

A pop-up lantern collapses flat for storage and extends to a full standing lantern when needed, making it the camping, power outage, and job site light that fits in a drawer until the moment it becomes necessary. This 500-lumen compact pop-up lantern is $4.99 and the most affordable find on this list by a significant margin.

4 3-Piece Garden Tool Set

There are few summer activities more satisfying than rolling up your sleeves and digging in the dirt—with the right gardening set in hand, of course. Here, a trowel, cultivator, and transplanter cover the full range of container and garden bed planting tasks without redundancy. This 3-piece garden tool set is $15.99 and ideal for anyone starting a garden or replacing worn-out tools before the season ends.

5 Garden Pick Planter

A pick planter creates a planting hole, loosens compacted soil, and removes rocks and debris in one tool, all but eliminating the back-and-forth between separate digging and cultivating implements. This garden pick planter is $12.99.

This 50-foot 14/3 gauge indoor/outdoor extension cord handles power tools, outdoor equipment, and anything else that draws significant current without voltage drop over distance. And at $24.99, you’ll quickly justify the purchase after just a handful of uses.

Sixty-six feet of solar rope light is enough to outline a full patio perimeter, trace a garden border, or wrap a pergola without needing an outlet or a timer. This 66-foot warm white solar rope light is $19.99, the low-maintenance outdoor lighting find that charges all day and glows all night.

8 4-Inch Brass Garden Hose Nozzle

A brass hose nozzle is more durable than plastic alternatives and doesn’t crack under the pressure swings that come with regular outdoor hose use. This 4-inch brass garden hose nozzle is $4.99, a simple and elegant replacement for a nozzle that’s been leaking for longer than it should have.

An embroidered flag has the detail and durability that printed flags don’t: the stars and stripes are woven into the fabric rather than applied on top, which means they hold up through wind, rain, and extended outdoor display. This Made in USA 3×5 embroidered American flag is $19.99.

10 Steel Handle Lopper

A lopper cuts branches that pruning shears can’t reach and handles the overhead work that requires extended reach and leverage rather than close cutting. This steel handle lopper is $14.99—just right for anyone dealing with overgrown shrubs or lower tree branches that need trimming before they become a bigger problem.

Whether you’re filling a kiddie pool or watering the plants, range is key. This 50-foot garden hose covers most residential yard setups without dragging a second hose out of storage, and its 5/8-inch diameter provides enough flow for watering, washing down a patio, or running a sprinkler without significant pressure loss. It’s $19.99.