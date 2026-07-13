11 Best New Harbor Freight Car Accessories Under $20

Shop the best Harbor Freight car accessories under $20, from a battery tester to an ooga horn.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of America’s leading discount tool retailers, Harbor Freight is a great go-to destination for all things home improvement. But its automotive department is just as worthwhile as a standalone shopping trip, especially if it’s car accessories you’re after. This week’s accessories lineup covers the practical end of car ownership: a battery load tester, a circuit tester, a magnetic phone mount, a 5-gallon gas can, and an ooga horn that costs $19.99 and will absolutely get a reaction. None of it breaks $20, and most of it handles problems that come up more often than anyone plans for. Here are eleven Harbor Freight car accessories worth knowing about.

1 3-In LED Floodlight

A compact LED floodlight is the kind of utility tool that lives in a truck bed or a garage until the exact moment it becomes indispensable—think roadside breakdowns, job sites after dark, or campsites without power. This 3-inch LED floodlight is $19.99 and throws enough light to actually light the way rather than just suggest a general direction.

Electrical problems in a vehicle are significantly easier to diagnose when you can actually test circuits rather than guess. This 6/12V circuit tester with 5-foot lead is $4.99 and the diagnostic tool that pays for itself the first time it correctly identifies a blown fuse rather than a more expensive problem.

3 100 Amp 6/12V Battery Load Tester

A battery load tester tells you whether a battery is actually holding a charge under real conditions. Not just resting voltage, but actual load performance. This 100 amp 6/12V battery load tester is $19.99 and helps you rest a little more assured that your car will actually start on Monday morning.

4 Magnetic Air Vent Phone Mount

Magnetic mounts work better than suction cups in summer heat and don’t obstruct sightlines the way dashboard mounts can. This magnetic air vent phone mount is $6.99 and keeps a phone accessible for navigation without taking your eyes off the road to find it.

5 Amber LED Clearance Marker Lamps

Amber clearance lights are required equipment on certain vehicle classes and a smart addition to trucks, trailers, and anything that gets driven in low-visibility conditions. This 2-pack of amber LED clearance marker lamps is $6.99: straightforward, functional, and priced to make replacing a burnt-out marker an easy decision.

6 Off-Road Light Mount

Use this off-road light mount to add auxiliary lighting to a bumper, a roof rack, or a roll bar— all with a one-tool installation rather than a full fabrication project. This off-road light mount is $7.49 and compatible with most standard auxiliary lights.

7 109 dB Old Fashioned Sound Ooga 12V Car Horn

109 decibels of classic ooga horn energy for $19.99, this 12V ooga car horn is the vehicle accessory that prioritizes personality over subtlety. It installs on a 12V system, makes an unmistakable sound, and will draw attention from everyone within a reasonable radius.

8 17-Inch LED Rear Tri-Marker Bar Running Light

This 17-inch LED marker bar improves rear visibility on trucks, trailers, and work vehicles in exactly the conditions where it matters most: dawn, dusk, and bad weather. This LED rear tri-marker bar running light is $12.99 and a safety upgrade that installs without professional help.

9 Red Oval Stick-On Reflectors

Stick-on reflectors are the lowest-effort visibility upgrade available for any vehicle, trailer, or piece of equipment that needs to be seen in low light. This 2-pack of red oval stick-on reflectors is $4.99, making it a minor purchase with a real safety return.

10 5-Gallon Gas Can

A 5-gallon gas can belongs in any garage, truck bed, or emergency kit, and you never know when it may come in handy. This 5-gallon gas can is $19.99 and the most straightforwardly practical purchase on this list.

11 4-Piece Funnel Set

Four funnels in graduated sizes for $1.99 covers every fluid type in a vehicle (oil, coolant, washer fluid, transmission fluid) without requiring the wrong size funnel and a mess as the alternative. This 4-piece funnel set is the cheapest and most overlooked purchase on this list, and also one of the most genuinely useful.