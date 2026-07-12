11 Best New Harbor Freight Workbench Accessories Under $15

Get the job done with storage solutions, safety supplies, lighting, and add-ons.

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We’re hard-pressed to think of a store better suited for building out your workspace than Harbor Freight, especially if you’re on a tight budget. And this week, the value tool and hardware retailer is back at it with another batch of fantastic new products that will help us get the job done for less. From places to plug in and hardware helpers to parts organizers and safety gear, there are plenty of mini-upgrades available. Read on for the best new Harbor Freight workbench accessories under $15.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Workshop Finds Under $25.

1 Armstrong 6-Outlet Rapid-Charging Power Strip

Even if you have the most impressive collection of power tools on the block, you can only work as fast as your batteries allow. That’s why grabbing an Armstrong 6-Outlet Rapid-Charging Power Strip ($14.99) should be a top priority for anyone who’s short on outlets. And with two dedicated USB slots, it’s also fantastic for keeping your devices powered up as well.

Not surprisingly, Harbor Freight customers appear to love this product as much as we do, giving it a 4.7-star average rating on the store’s website. One even says it “solves some of the power strip issues in today’s world” with its layout.

“I like that the outlets are placed as they are, since some plugs need extra space so they do not cover another outlet. Makes it more usable for me,” they write. “Also, I like that you can have 2 USB plug-ins. Helps me cover multiple types of power needs.”

2 U.S. General Magnetic Tray with Screwdriver Holder

Let’s be real: You’re always going to need an extra place to securely stash tools and parts while you’re working. This U.S. General Magnetic Tray with Screwdriver Holder ($9.99) is currently on sale for Inside Track Club members, making a must-have product even that much more affordable.

And with as easy as it is to affix this to your metal workbench, service cart, or cabinet, you can pretty much take it anywhere in your workshop you need it! The fact that it comes in so many colors is just a nice bonus.

3 Pittsburgh Tool Set, 53-Piece

At a certain point, you realize that having a complete tool set that you can just leave at your workbench can save you the hassle of having to hunt them down before you get working. This 53-piece Pittsburgh Tool Set ($14.97) is currently on a major clearance discount, but it includes all of the basic essentials you’ll need, including a ratchet, sockets, extension, adapter, bit driver, wrenches, and hex keys.

4 Pittsburgh 9-1/2 in. Magnetic Parts Tray

As an efficient space, anything you add to your workshop should make your life easier. And as far as we’re concerned, nothing does that quite as well as a Pittsburgh 9-1/2 in. Magnetic Parts Tray ($9.99). This larger-format version of one of our all-time Harbor Freight favorite dishes helps make errant screws, bolts, bits, and nails a thing of the past by helping secure those tiny objects in place while you work.

And like it’s smaller counterpart, this product also gets rave reviews from customers (including nearly 850 5-star ratings).

“It practically snatches bolts and nuts out of my hand, and when I’m done, I just stick it to the side of my toolbox,” writes one. “Worth the money.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Yard Tools Under $20.

5 Ranger Foldable Ear Muffs

Before you even think of reaching for that power tool or pulling out that lawnmower, you better grab a pair of Ranger Foldable Ear Muffs ($5.39). These safety essentials are on sale right now and are vital for protecting your hearing whenever operating loud machinery.

“They do a perfect job of muffling the noise,” says one happy customer who uses them for that exact purpose. “They are very comfortable, and many times I don’t take them off once they are on my ears.”

6 Storehouse 1/4 in. Pegboard Hooks, 32-Piece

At any workbench or in the garage, sometimes a simple tool storage solution can work best. And to us, it doesn’t get more classically efficient than these Storehouse 1/4 in. Pegboard Hooks ($6.99). The 32-piece ensemble has everything you need to get nice and organized, no matter how you need things arranged on the wall.

“The price cannot be beat,” says one 5-star reviewer. “I haven’t bought any of these in a long time because they were so expensive. I was extremely happy with how these from Harbor Freight hold a lot of weight.”

7 Pittsburgh 12 in. Quick-Release Bar Clamp

Planning on doing some woodworking anytime soon? Consider picking up one (or a few) of these Pittsburgh 12 in. Quick-Release Bar Clamps ($4.49). They’re perfect for securing your pieces while you glue, sand, and detail.

Harbor Freight customers seem to agree they’re a great value. One reviewer writes that it “does everything it is intended to do at a much lower price than other name brands,” while another says it feels “sturdy and good in the hands.”

8 Storehouse 12-Drawer Storage Organizer

When it comes to organizing your workbench, it is usually best not to overthink things. This Storehouse 12-Drawer Storage Organizer ($9.99) provides the extra stash space for pretty much anything you can think of, all with a durable plastic build.

“I like that this little storage unit has multiple compartments that I can store various lock washers, nuts, bolts, and other small items by size,” writes one happy customer. “The unit can be hung on the wall or sit on a shelf.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Tool Storage Finds Under $25.

9 Storefront 40-Bin Organizer with Full-Length Drawer

Looking for a little more storage space? This Storefront 40-Bin Organizer with Full-Length Drawer ($14.99) is already one of our favorites, but now that it’s on sale, it’s an even better bargain. And according to shoppers, it has a few other design advantages, too.

“This cabinet and drawers are soft, flexible plastic, so they won’t shatter, which has been a huge issue with past organizers,” writes one in their review. “The large bottom drawer is a great idea. Very useful.”

10 Rotating Magnetic LED Work Light

No matter what you’re working on, it’s vital to have a well-lit workspace. This Rotating Magnetic LED Work Light ($4.99) is one of the most affordable and effective pieces we’ve come across, easily affixing to your work bench to provide a better view of the task at hand.

And with over 1,500 five-star reviews on the Harbor Freight website, it’s clearly on to something.

“I have two of these on every tool cabinet that I own. They come in handy,” writes on hapyp customer. “The magnets are impressive. This thing stays in place. Batteries last a while. Love all of them.”

11 U.S. General Magnetic Cup Holder

It’s not just about finding a place to stash your tools while you’re working! This U.S. General Magnetic Cup Holder ($11.99) is ideal for coffee cups, water bottles, and more, keeping your drink safe and secure thanks to its super-strong magnet.

Of course, customers in the reviews point out that this isn’t just for the garage or workshop: It also affixes nicely to prep tables and grills, making it ideal for those outdoor parties.