11 Best New Harbor Freight Tool Storage Finds Under $25

Keep your garage and workspace nice and organized with these toolboxes, drawers, and bags.

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It’s been a busy spring and early summer for us as we continue to get our garages and workshops organized. And even though we’re reaching the limits of our budget, Harbor Freight has stepped in with some fantastic options to get the job done without breaking the bank. The value tool retailer has some seriously impressive products, including sturdy toolboxes, helpful drawer units, magnetic racks, hardware bags, and so much more—as well as plenty of ways to stash your extra parts. Here are the best new Harbor Freight tool storage finds you can grab for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Workshop Finds Worth Buying.

1 U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox

The easiest and most obvious solution for tucking away your tools is a classic toolbox. Unfortunately, some of the larger units can cost well into the hundreds of dollars range, and often even too large for even the most extensive collections.

That’s where a U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox ($19.99) can come in handy. This compact piece features a flip-top bin and two drawers, making it an ideal addition to any workbench or tabletop.

It’s also worth noting that this product has received an impressive 4.9-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, including over 4,500 5-star reviews. Most customers cite the durability and the surprising amount of space despite the smaller footprint, not to mention the low price.

2 U.S. General 15-Compartment Adjustable Pliers Rack

Once you’ve really started building your tool set, you quickly begin to realize that you won’t just own one type of each tool. This U.S. General 15-Compartment Adjustable Pliers Rack ($17.99) helps solve the age-old problem of fumbling through drawers to find exactly what you need, with enough room for up to 15 sets overall.

The added bonus here is that it can also help free up some much-needed storage space elsewhere. “My toolbox was getting a bit overloaded, and I needed a better setup for my various pliers. This worked perfectly,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I was formerly a guy who liked the pliers stored on the flat, but this has opened up a lot of room in my box.”

3 Metal Ammo Can

Need a place to stash some slightly sensitive gadgets or materials? This Metal Ammo Can ($13.99) is weather-resistant and latches tightly shut, making it ideal for electronics, tools, and more that spend time in your garage. Customers also note their stackability in the reviews, adding that the rubber seal holds up well against the elements.

4 Storehouse Toolbox Organizer with 4 Drawers

Just because you don’t have the budget for a giant tool chest doesn’t mean you have to leave your tools scattered about. You can keep your workspace nice and organized with this Storehouse 4-Drawer Toolbox Organizer ($19.99). Thanks to its compact build, it can be useful pretty much anywhere!

Customers in the reviews point out that this is helpful for everything from storing fishing lures and spare nuts and bolts to LEGO pieces and screws—all for a low price.

“I’ve bought several of these boxes for various uses, such as organizing hardware and crafting supplies. Good quality,” writes one reviewer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Finds Worth Buying.

5 Voyager 12 in. Tool Bag with 21 Pockets

Sometimes, the best storage solutions offer a little portability. This Voyager 12 in. Tool Bag ($7.99) is just as good for keeping your tools organized as it is for taking them on the go, with 21 different pockets to stash wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, and more.

One shopper says they began using this product for all of the tools they purchased without a case, saying it’s a perfect organizational option. “The price is very reasonable, [and] they have a lot of room and pockets to organize the accessories,” they write. “My tool cabinet stays organized, my tools are protected. They’re good quality and a good value.”

6 U.S. General Magnetic Wrench Rack

Similar to your pliers problem, no one wants to deal with a wrench wreck. This U.S. General Magnetic Wrench Rack ($24.99) is yet another way to easily locate the right tool while securely holding up to 15 wrenches in place.

One customer writes that they love the fact that the holder fits perfectly in their toolbox. “I’m able to get two of them in my drawer, which allows me to hold my standard in my metric wrenches. It was affordable, it’s great quality, and I highly recommend it to anybody who needs wrench organization in their toolbox,” they say.

7 Bauer 16 in. Tool Bag with 6 Pockets

Sometimes, it can help to have a “go bag” of tools for jobs around the house. This Bauer 16 in. Tool Bag ($14.99) provides plenty of space for your power tools, hand tools, and more, with six pockets for added organization. But what we really love is that members of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program can currently score this versatile piece for just $7.98!

8 U.S. General Magnetic Tool Holder

Sometimes, the simplest storage solutions can be the best. That’s why this U.S. General Magnetic Tool Holder ($4.99) is an ideal buy in our opinion, especially as a versatile, easy-to-install way to stash your items within easy reach in your workshop.

Perhaps its broad appeal explains how the item has received over 11,000 five-star reviews on the Harbor Freight website. Customers add that it’s a “great price” and even “perfect for smaller areas.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Organization Finds Worth Buying.

9 Storefront 40-Bin Organizer with Full-Length Drawer

When it comes down to it, hardware organization is just as important as tool storage. This Storefront 40-Bin Organizer with Full-Length Drawer ($19.99) has room for all of those nuts, bolts, bits, nails, and fasteners. Now you’ll always be able to grab what you need without rifling through a chaotic pile!

“My shop was overrun with tiny parts and tools. This has helped me get organized,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

10 Storehouse 1/4 in. Pegboard Hooks, 32-Piece

When it comes to workshops, a pegboard really can be your best friend. That’s why this Storehouse 1/4 in. Pegboard Hooks ($6.99) set feels like such a no-brainer, with 32 pieces that make it easy to get everything organized.

11 Yukon Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer

If you’re like us and you’ve been on a yardwork hardware buying spree, you’re also going to need a way to manage all of your brand-new tools! This Yukon Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer ($13.99) can help get your shed, garage, or patio under control with a place to hang your shovels, rakes, and more.

Customers who’ve purchased it call it a “great organizational tool” and say that it’s “easy to install.”